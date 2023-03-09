When looking for acts to perform at its first variety show, The Speakeasy got creative.

The entertainment venue, located at 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island, already has a diverse lineup of performances, including burlesque, comedy, improv, and big band jazz. However, Director of Audience Development Brett Hitchcock said there still are some acts that have yet to grace the Speakeasy stage, at least until now.

"It's this whole mix of things that normally would never fit into a single show, but in a variety concept like this, it's going to be really great," Hitchcock said.

The Velvet Variety Show will premiere 8 p.m. March 10 at The Speakeasy. Tickets are $12 on the day of the show, and can be purchased by calling Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse at 309-786-7733, ext. 2. Attendees must be 18 years or older.

Included in the lineup are vocalists, dancers, drag artists, body painter, hoola hooper and magician. Hitchcock said he's most excited for the belly dancer slated to perform and the magician, who may walk between tables before the set begins to show off some up-close tricks.

Bottoms Up Burlesque member Evee Grey helped find acts for the variety show, and will be emceeing the event.

"I'll also be kind of interviewing them beforehand so people will get to know the performers and why they're passionate about what they do or how they got started doing what they do," Grey said. "So you kind of get a little bit of a backstory too and get to know the performers at the same time."

In order to find acts to fill the show, Grey said, they started by reaching out to Speakeasy staples for a connection with unique performers. What they got, she said, was a lot of people excited to take the stage with something new.

Hitchcock said he hopes the variety show will become a quarterly event at the venue, and Grey agreed, saying her wish is to see more non-traditional performers come out of the woodwork to ask about future performances.

"It is crazy how much talent we have in the Quad-Cities and how ultimately very easy it was to bring all these different art forms together and to have people say yes and want to do this for the Quad-Cities," Grey said.