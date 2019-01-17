Here's the latest Adam Cain update from Clinton officials:
Firefighter Adam Cain’s condition is still critical, but he continues to slowly improve. He is breathing on his own after the ventilator was removed Wednesday.
He was scheduled for surgery on one of his broken arms Thursday morning. The family asks for continued prayers and thanks everyone for all the support. It truly has been incredible!
The incident remains under investigation by the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).
EARLIER REPORT: In their most recent update on the condition of Clinton firefighter Adam Cain, city officials say the 23-year-old is doing better, but still is critical.
Cain sustained serious injuries in a grain-silo explosion at the ADM plant in Clinton on Jan. 5. Fire Lt. Eric Hosette was killed in the blast, and was laid to rest Saturday.
"Firefighter Adam Cain's condition is still critical but a little more stable," City Administrator Matt Brooke wrote in an email update Monday. "Adam is not out of the woods by any means and now has pneumonia (which was expected) and has started on new antibiotics.
"The doctors believe they are seeing improvement in his lungs, as he continues to remain on a ventilator.
"Adam is unable to see any visitors at the time but would ask everyone to continue to keep him in your prayers and also his family."
011219-Hosette-Funeral-001
Fulton children dressed as firefighters, from left, Kinnick Burden, 6, Jackson Sikkema, 5, Jax Stage, 6, saluting, and Brynlee Burden, 4, stand with their hands over their heart as the firetruck carring the casket of fallen Clinton firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette pauses on Saturday outside the Lyons Fire Station before traveling on to Charlotte, Iowa.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
011219-Hosette-Funeral-002
Fulton children dressed as firefighters (L-R) Kinnick Burden 6, Jackson Sikkema 5, Jax Stage 6, and Brynlee Burden 4 stand with their hands over their heart as the firetruck carring the casket of fallen Clintion firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette moves past, Saturday, January 12, 2019, the Lyons Fire Station before traveling on to Charlotte.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
011219-Hosette-Funeral-003
Connie Schmitz of Clinton holds a flag as people gather outside the Lyons Fire Station, on Saturday.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
011219-Hosette-Funeral-004
The public begins to gather before the service, Saturday for fallen Clinton firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette, at Riverfront Park in Clinton.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
011219-Hosette-Funeral-005
The two ladder trucks have their ladders crossed and the American flag in the center is the symbol for a fallen firefighter, Saturday, January 12, 2019, on display during funeral services for fallen Clintion firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette, held at Riverfront Park in Clinton, IA.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
011219-Hosette-Funeral-006
The Honor Guard leads the procession followed by 50 bag pipers, Saturday, January 12, 2019, during funeral services for fallen Clintion firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette, as they enter Riverfront Park in Clinton, IA.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
011219-Hosette-Funeral-008
The scene in the snow at the Riverview Bandshell on Saturday during funeral services for fallen Clinton firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
011219-Hosette-Funeral-009
The scene in the snow at the Riverview Bandshell, Saturday, January 12, 2019, during funeral services for fallen Clintion firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette, held at Riverfront Park in Clinton, IA.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
011219-Hosette-Funeral-010
People gather outside the Lyons Fire Station on Saturday to pay their respects and watch the procession, Saturday for fallen Clintion firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
011219-Hosette-Funeral-012
Flags mark the path along Riverview Drive in Clinton on a snowy Saturday. Some areas could get up to 9 inches of snow.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
011219-Hosette-Funeral-013
Hundreds of firefighters take their positions along the procession route on Saturday before funeral services at Riverfront Park in Clinton.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
011219-Hosette-Funeral-014
Firefighters from all over the area take their spots along the procession route on Saturday as funeral services for fallen Clinton firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette begins at Riverfront Park in Clinton.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
011219-Hosette-Funeral-015
A member of the Honor Guard carries an ax as the guard leads the procession, on Saturday during the funeral for fallen Clinton firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette at Riverfront Park in Clinton, Iowa. Hosette died in a grain bin fire last Saturday.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
011219-Hosette-Funeral-016
The casket carrying fallen Clinton firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette is taken off the back of a firetruck on Saturday during funeral services for him at Riverfront Park in Clinton, Iowa.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
011219-Hosette-Funeral-017
Lead by the Honor Guard, the casket of fallen Clinton firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette is moved to in front of the bandshell at Riverfront Park in Clinton on Saturday. The Clinton firefighter dies in a grain bin fire last Saturday.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
011219-Hosette-Funeral-018
Clinton's A'cappella Choir sings the National Anthem from the stage, Saturday, January 12, 2019, during funeral services for fallen Clintion firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette, held at Riverfront Park in Clinton, IA.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
011219-Hosette-Funeral-019
Firefighters from all over came to pay their respects, Saturday, January 12, 2019, during funeral services for fallen Clintion firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette, at Riverfront Park in Clinton, IA.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
011219-Hosette-Funeral-020
Clinton Fire Chief Michael Brown says a few words, Saturday, January 12, 2019, during funeral services for fallen Clintion firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette, at Riverfront Park in Clinton, IA.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
011219-Hosette-Funeral-021
Clinton Battalion Chief Jeff Chapman talks about traditions, Saturday, January 12, 2019, during funeral services for fallen Clintion firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette, at Riverfront Park in Clinton, IA.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
011219-Hosette-Funeral-022
The casket containing fallen Clinton firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette is surrounded by the Honor Guard, Saturday, January 12, 2019, during funeral services at Riverfront Park in Clinton, IA.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
011219-Hosette-Funeral-023
The casket containing fallen Clinton firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette is put back on a firetruck for a procession to Charlotte, Saturday, January 12, 2019, after funeral services at Riverfront Park in Clinton, IA.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
011219-Hosette-Funeral-024
Firefighters from Cedar Rapids and a Clinton police officer pay their respects, Saturday.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
011219-Hosette-Funeral-025
Jax Stage 6 of Fulton gives a salute, while dressed as a firefighter along with his friends, Saturday, January 12, 2019, outside the Lyons Fire Station as the procession for fallen Clintion firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette rolls by on their way to Charlotte.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
011219-Hosette-Funeral-026
Hundreds of vehicles take part in a procession heading to Charlotte, Saturday, January 12, 2019, for fallen Clintion firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette, after funeral services were held at Riverfront Park in Clinton, IA.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
011219-Hosette-Funeral-027
Hundreds of vehicles take part in a procession heading to Charlotte, Saturday for fallen Clintion firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
011219-Hosette-Funeral-028
People came outside their homes along the procession route to pay their respects, Saturday, January 12, 2019, for fallen Clintion firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette as the procession heads to Charlotte.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
011219-qct-qca-hosette-001
The Hearse carrying Clinton Firefighter Lt. Eric M. Hosette passes the Clinton Central Fire Station on Friday on its way to the public visitation at the Zion Lutheran Church. Hundreds of family, friends and community members attended the visitation for Hosette who died last Saturday while battling a grain bin fire at the Archer Daniels Midland plant in Clinton.
Kevin E. Schmidt, Quad-City Times
011219-qct-qca-hosette-002
A firefighter holds a Fallen Firefighter flag with ribbons containing the names of Iowa firefighters that died in the line of duty as the hearse carrying Clinton Firefighter Lt. Eric M. Hosette passes the Clinton Central Fire Station Friday.
Kevin E. Schmidt
011219-qct-qca-hosette-003
The hearse carrying Clinton Firefighter Lt. Eric M. Hosette passes the Clinton Central Fire Station followed by Clinton Fire Department personnel Friday.
Kevin E. Schmidt, Quad-City Times
011219-qct-qca-hosette-004
Members of the Honor Guard pass in front of the Clinton Central Fire Station on the way to the public visitation for Clinton Firefighter Lt. Eric M. Hosette at the Zion Lutheran Church Friday.
Kevin E. Schmidt
011219-qct-qca-hosette-005
Members of the Clinton Fire Department salute as the hearse carrying Clinton Firefighter Lt. Eric M. Hosette passes the Clinton Central Fire Station on its way to the public visitation at the Zion Lutheran Church Friday.
Kevin E. Schmidt
011219-qct-qca-hosette-006
Members of the Clinton Fire Department carry the casket of Clinton Firefighter Lt. Eric M. Hosette into the Zion Lutheran Church Friday prior to the public visitation Friday. Hosette who died on Saturday, January 5th while battling a grain bin fire at the Archer Daniels Midland plant in Clinton.
Kevin E. Schmidt, Quad-City Times
011219-qct-qca-hosette-007
Members of the Clinton Fire Department embrace each other outside the Zion Lutheran Church Friday during the visitation for Clinton Firefighter Lt. Eric M. Hosette who died on Saturday, January 5th while battling a grain bin fire at the Archer Daniels Midland plant in Clinton.
Kevin E. Schmidt
011219-qct-qca-hosette-008
Hundreds of family, friends and community members lined the sidewalks around Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton during the visitation for Firefighter Lt. Eric M. Hosette.
Kevin E. Schmidt, QUAD-CITY TIMES
011219-qct-qca-hosette-009
A makeshift memorial around the flag pole outside the Central Fire Station in Clinton for Firefighter Lt. Eric M. Hosette who died on Saturday, January 5th while battling a grain bin fire at the Archer Daniels Midland plant.
Kevin E. Schmidt
011219-qct-qca-hosette-010
Co-workers talk near a makeshift memorial inside the Central Fire Station in Clinton for Firefighter Lt. Eric M. Hosette who died on Saturday, January 5th while battling a grain bin fire at the Archer Daniels Midland plant.
Kevin E. Schmidt
011219-qct-qca-hosette-011
Hundreds of family, friends and community members lined the sidewalks around Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton during the visitation for Firefighter Lt. Eric M. Hosette who died on Saturday, January 5th while battling a grain bin fire at the Archer Daniels Midland plant in Clinton.
Kevin E. Schmidt
011219-qct-qca-hosette-012
Hundreds of family, friends and community members lined the sidewalks around Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton during the visitation for Firefighter Lt. Eric M. Hosette who died on Saturday, January 5th while battling a grain bin fire at the Archer Daniels Midland plant in Clinton.
Kevin E. Schmidt Quad-City Times
011219-qct-qca-hosette-013
Hundreds of family, friends and community members lined the sidewalks around Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton during the visitation for Firefighter Lt. Eric M. Hosette who died on Saturday, January 5th while battling a grain bin fire at the Archer Daniels Midland plant in Clinton.
Kevin E. Schmidt
