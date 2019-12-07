Veteran, 99, models flight suit at Pearl Harbor Day memorial in Quad-Cities

On his 99th birthday, Ed Moravek waved off a microphone and assured his audience he wouldn't need it.
He was right.
Moravek also had visual aids as he spoke to about 60 people Saturday at American Legion Post 26 in Davenport during a Pearl Harbor Day remembrance. The Japanese attack on the U.S. Naval fleet at Pearl Harbor occurred 78 years ago — on Dec. 7, 1941.
Pulling a 70-some-year-old cloth helmet onto his head and his flight goggles over his eyes, Moravek grinned and shrugged, saying, "That's all we had."
The World War II veteran used humor to recall his days as a pilot in the U.S. Navy, shooting at Japanese planes, being catapulted off a Pacific-going aircraft carrier, and landing his "Hellcat" fighter back on the carrier after his missions.
"Boy, what a dinky little thing that was," Moravek said of landing on the warship.
He brought along his flight suit, logbooks, a .50-caliber bullet, photos and other memorabilia. A commander of a four-plane division, Moravek's levity was briefly lost as he named the ensigns in one of his photos.
"We spent so dang much time together, I can't forget 'em," he said.
He also referred to a previous speaker at the event, Navy Lt. Commander Kaysie Daggett, who had told the roomful of veterans: "I would not be standing here with you today in a U.S. Navy uniform ... if not for your sacrifice and that of your family.
"We are honored to follow in your footsteps."
Moravek, several generations ahead of Daggett, said the honor was his.
"I'm proud of my service," he said. "One of the things I'm most proud of now is the women. You get to see what we were doing. It's wonderful."
Another celebrated veteran, Jim Glaser, who served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, kept his remarks brief. Referring to his military days, he said, "I do not like to talk about 'em. I do not like to dwell on 'em."
He instead introduced his wife of 68 years, Carol, and spoke of the grandchildren and great-grandchildren their long life together has produced.
Also speaking Saturday was Sharon Taylor, the widow of Alvis Taylor — one of the Quad-Cities' last-known survivors of Pearl Harbor. He died in January 2017, and at the end of that year, the last-known survivor, Eldon Baxter, also passed away.
Alvis Taylor had been in charge of a medical team at Pearl Harbor and recalled during a speech that he dispatched 32 ambulances to the harbor after the attack that drew the U.S. into the world's deadliest war.
Four of the ambulances were lost to bombings and road debris that day, but Taylor had proudly reported that none of his men were lost. Sharon Taylor read portions of her late husband's speech and urged those in the audience to make every effort to help collect and record the memories of other veterans of World War II.
"We're losing them and their stories at a rapid rate," she said.
It was not the first time Sharon Taylor has despaired over losses related to the war and to Pearl Harbor. She made her disappointment known last year when no local veterans' groups organized memorial services or other observances on the 77th anniversary of the attack President Franklin D. Roosevelt promised would "live in infamy."
As a result, Post 26 Commander Michael Novak made a vow to those attending Saturday's event.
"I felt very chastised last year," he said. "I took it as a personal affront. It will not happen again as long as I am a member of this post."