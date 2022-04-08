Veterans can get a free Easter ham on Sunday, April 10 in Davenport

The Quad-City Veterans Outreach Center will give away hams and Easter food baskets to veterans from 9-11 a.m. Sunday, April 10.
The drive-thru events is at the outreach center, 2720 W. Locust St., Davenport, across the street from the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.
For more information, call founder Lola VanDeWalle at 563-529-5496.
Photos: QC Veterans Outreach Drive Up Food Basket Giveaway & Sack Lunch
040420-Basket-Giveaway-268
Lola VanDeWalle, founder of the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, helps direct vehicles during the Drive Up Food Basket Giveaway & Sack Lunch at the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, Saturday, April. 4, 2020, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
040420-Basket-Giveaway-281
Ryan Hein a volunteer, helps to load a vehicle with food and supplies during the Drive Up Food Basket Giveaway & Sack Lunch at the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, Saturday, April. 4, 2020, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
040420-Basket-Giveaway-271
Sandy VanAtta helps a volunteer load a vehicle during the Drive Up Food Basket Giveaway & Sack Lunch at the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, Saturday, April. 4, 2020, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
040420-Basket-Giveaway-276
Sandy VanAtta helps a volunteer load a vehicle during the Drive Up Food Basket Giveaway & Sack Lunch at the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, Saturday, April. 4, 2020, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
040420-Basket-Giveaway-261
Volunteer, Ryan Hein helps to load a vehicle with food and supplies during the Drive Up Food Basket Giveaway & Sack Lunch at the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, Saturday, April. 4, 2020, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
040420-Basket-Giveaway-284
Baskets full of food and supplies wait to be loaded in to vehicles driving up for the Drive Up Food Basket Giveaway & Sack Lunch, at the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, Saturday, April. 4, 2020, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
040420-Basket-Giveaway-279
Volunteer Ryan Hein helps to load a vehicle with food and supplies during the Drive Up Food Basket Giveaway & Sack Lunch at the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, Saturday, April. 4, 2020, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
040420-Basket-Giveaway-289
Sandy VanAtta helps a volunteer load a vehicle during the Drive Up Food Basket Giveaway & Sack Lunch at the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, Saturday, April. 4, 2020, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
040420-Basket-Giveaway-292
A volunteer loads the van of Dennis Hackbarth of Camanche during the Drive Up Food Basket Giveaway & Sack Lunch at the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, Saturday, April. 4, 2020, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
040420-Basket-Giveaway-295
Drive Up Food Basket Giveaway & Sack Lunch at the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, Saturday, April. 4, 2020, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
040420-Basket-Giveaway-311
Volunteers attend to the vehicles driving up to the front door of the Veterans Outreach Center during the Drive Up Food Basket Giveaway & Sack Lunch at the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, Saturday, April. 4, 2020, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
040420-Basket-Giveaway-309
Drive Up Food Basket Giveaway & Sack Lunch at the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, Saturday, April. 4, 2020, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
040420-Basket-Giveaway-297
A volunteer refills tables outside for the Drive Up Food Basket Giveaway & Sack Lunch.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
040420-Basket-Giveaway-329
A volunteer with the Veterans Outreach Center helps to load a veteran's vehicles during the Drive Up Food Basket Giveaway & Sack Lunch at the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, Saturday, April. 4, 2020, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
040420-Basket-Giveaway-327
Drive Up Food Basket Giveaway & Sack Lunch at the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, Saturday, April. 4, 2020, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
040420-Basket-Giveaway-325
A volunteer with the Veterans Outreach Center helps to load veteran's vehicles during the Drive Up Food Basket Giveaway & Sack Lunch at the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, Saturday, April. 4, 2020, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
040420-Basket-Giveaway-320
A volunteer with the Veterans Outreach Center helps to load a vehicle.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
040420-Basket-Giveaway-317
A volunteer with the Veterans Outreach Center helps to load veteran's vehicle.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
040420-Basket-Giveaway-332
Carla Hein of Durant helps to refill boxes with food and supplies for the Drive Up Food Basket Giveaway & Sack Lunch at the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, Saturday, April. 4, 2020, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
040420-Basket-Giveaway-338
Volunteer Gina Acosta of Blue Grass works to refill boxes with food and supplies for the Drive Up Food Basket Giveaway & Sack Lunch at the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
040420-Basket-Giveaway-335
Lola VanDeWalle, founder of the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, works to refill boxes with food and supplies.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
040420-Basket-Giveaway-353
Vince Martinez of Davenport shows his Veterans Outreach membership card to Tom Simmons of Davenport with the Quad Cities Chapter 2 of the Disabled American Veterans during the Drive Up Food Basket Giveaway & Sack Lunch at the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, Saturday, April. 4, 2020, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
040420-Basket-Giveaway-345
Volunteer Sandy VanAtta scans the Veterans Outreach membership card from Kathy Stoltenberg of Bettendorf during the Drive Up Food Basket Giveaway & Sack Lunch at the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, Saturday, April. 4, 2020, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
040420-Basket-Giveaway-366
Vehicles line up on Jebens avenue from Central Park to the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center on West Locust street during the Drive Up Food Basket Giveaway & Sack Lunch at the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, Saturday, April. 4, 2020, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
040420-Basket-Giveaway-361
Vehicles show up for the food basketball giveaway.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
040420-Basket-Giveaway-358
Vehicles in long lines wait their turn during the Drive Up Food Basket Giveaway & Sack Lunch at the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, Saturday, April. 4, 2020, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
040420-Basket-Giveaway-370
Vehicles line up on Jebens avenue from Central Park to the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center on West Locust street during the Drive Up Food Basket Giveaway & Sack Lunch at the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, Saturday, April. 4, 2020, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
040420-Basket-Giveaway-398
Sandy VanAtta, a volunteer at the Veterans Outreach Center scans a veteran's membership card during the Drive Up Food Basket Giveaway & Sack Lunch at the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, Saturday, April. 4, 2020, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
040420-Basket-Giveaway-391
Sandy VanAtta, a volunteer at the Veterans Outreach Center scans a veteran's membership card during the Drive Up Food Basket Giveaway & Sack Lunch at the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, Saturday, April. 4, 2020, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
040420-Basket-Giveaway-394
Sandy VanAtta, a volunteer at the Veterans Outreach Center, scans a veteran's membership card during the Drive Up Food Basket Giveaway & Sack Lunch.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
040420-Basket-Giveaway-374
Long lines of vehicles wait their turn during the Drive Up Food Basket Giveaway & Sack Lunch at the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, Saturday, April. 4, 2020, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
040420-Basket-Giveaway-378
Long lines of vehicles wait their turn during the Drive Up Food Basket Giveaway & Sack Lunch at the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, Saturday, April. 4, 2020, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
040420-Basket-Giveaway-382
Drive Up Food Basket Giveaway & Sack Lunch at the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, Saturday, April. 4, 2020, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
040420-Basket-Giveaway-380
Drive Up Food Basket Giveaway & Sack Lunch at the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, Saturday, April. 4, 2020, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
040420-Basket-Giveaway-403
Tom Simmons of Davenport with the Quad Cities Chapter 2 of the Disabled American Veterans tells drivers to have their membership cards ready during the Drive Up Food Basket Giveaway & Sack Lunch at the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center on Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
