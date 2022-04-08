 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Veterans can get a free Easter ham on Sunday, April 10 in Davenport

  • 0
040420-Basket-Giveaway-268

Lola VanDeWalle, founder of the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, helps direct vehicles during the Drive Up Food Basket Giveaway & Sack Lunch at the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, Saturday, April. 4, 2020, in Davenport.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

The Quad-City Veterans Outreach Center will give away hams and Easter food baskets to veterans from 9-11 a.m. Sunday, April 10.

The drive-thru events is at the outreach center, 2720 W. Locust St., Davenport, across the street from the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

For more information, call founder Lola VanDeWalle at 563-529-5496.

+1 
Quad-Cities Veteran Outreach Center

Lola VanDeWalle
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

SpaceX launches 3 visitors to space for $55M each

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News