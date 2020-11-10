Veterans ceremony will be held in Bettendorf

A Veteran's Day ceremony will be held beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Veteran's Memorial Park shelter, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf.
Speakers will be Steve Garrington, director for the Quad-City Honor Flight and retired Army officers, and Bettendorf Mayor Robert Gallagher.
Cookies and coffee will be available and masks are strongly recommended.
More than 20 new names have been added to the Veteran's Park memorial since last year, bringing the total to 913 names. Four new names have been added to the donor stone to recognize the people or groups that have contributed to the Memorial Endowment Fund.
