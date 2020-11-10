 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Veterans ceremony will be held in Bettendorf
topical

Veterans ceremony will be held in Bettendorf

{{featured_button_text}}
Bettendorf hosting Veteran's Day Ceremony

A Veteran's Day ceremony will be held beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Veteran's Memorial Park shelter, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. This was the scene in 2019 as members of the American Legion Riders and Patriot Guard Riders stand at the flag line at Bettendorf Veterans Memorial Park. 

 GARY KRAMBECK /

A Veteran's Day ceremony will be held beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Veteran's Memorial Park shelter, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf.

Speakers will be Steve Garrington, director for the Quad-City Honor Flight and retired Army officers, and Bettendorf Mayor Robert Gallagher.

Cookies and coffee will be available and masks are strongly recommended.

More than 20 new names have been added to the Veteran's Park memorial since last year, bringing the total to 913 names. Four new names have been added to the donor stone to recognize the people or groups that have contributed to the Memorial Endowment Fund.

1
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News