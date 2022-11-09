Veterans Day ceremonies and services

Events

The Rock Island National Cemetery will have a Veterans Day Ceremony at 1 p.m. Friday at Rock Island National Cemetery at the main flagpole. The keynote speaker will be Col. Landis C. Maddox, commander, Joint Munitions Command. He is the 13th commander of JMC and assumed his duties in May 2022 after previously serving as the commanding general's executive officer at Army Materiel Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. JMC produces small, medium, and large-caliber ammunition items for the Department of Defense. It is the logistics integrator for life-cycle management of ammunition and provides a global presence of technical support to U.S. combat units wherever they are stationed or deployed.

The ceremony will include a wreath placement as well as an honor salute and taps.

Adler Theatre: Join the United States Army Field Band's Jazz Ambassadors at 7:30 p.m. Friday to hear the military's finest practitioners of jazz and swing on Veterans Day and for a very special presentation of jazz music titled "The Greatest Generation." This concert is free and open to the public at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd Street, Davenport. For free tickets call 563-326-8555 or pick up at the Leisure Travel Office in Building 333 on Rock Island Arsenal.

Bettendorf: The City of Bettendorf will hold a Veterans Day Ceremony at 2 p.m. Friday at Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St. Ald. Greg Adamson will emcee the event and Mayor Bob Gallagher will speak. The event is free and open to the public with refreshments including coffee, hot chocolate and cookies provided.

The River Valley District Library is having a veterans luncheon from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 214 S. Main St., Port Byron. Randy and friends will be providing musical entertainment. Veterans, family members, and supporters are welcome. Register online at www.rivervalleylibrary.org or call 309-523-3440.

Walcott Veterans Day dedication will be at 4 p.m. Friday at 510 N. Main St., Walcott, Iowa. Ceremony to dedicate three new statues at the Veterans Memorial Park.

Offers

Hy-Vee stores will host a free buffet-style breakfast for veterans and active-duty military members from 6 to 10 a.m. on Friday. Now through Nov. 13, Hy-Vee is holding its Homefront Round Up where customers are encouraged to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar to benefit Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response, American Red Cross and the Puppy Jake Foundation. Veterans and active-duty military will receive 15% off their grocery purchase on Veterans Day.

Great Clips salons will offer veterans and active service members a free haircut or a free haircut card to use later. Non-veteran customers who get a haircut can pay it forward. They receive a free haircut card they can give to an active service member or veteran as a token of thanks. The cards can be redeemed for a free haircut from Nov. 12 to Dec. 9.

Casey's Now through Nov. 29, Casey’s is asking its guests to salute their support for our country’s service members, past and present, and their families by rounding up their purchases at Casey’s registers to benefit Hope For The Warriors (HOPE) and Children of Fallen Patriots. In addition to rounding up purchases in-store, guests can also donate to this year’s campaign when ordering online at caseys.com. Service members past and present also can receive a free cup of coffee on Friday.