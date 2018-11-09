Try 1 month for 99¢

FEDERAL

U.S. Postal Service: Offices closed Monday, no home delivery.

MUNICIPAL

Davenport:  City offices, public works, police department front desk and records office, libraries, parks and recreation administrative offices, Vander Veer Park conservatory, compost facility  closed Monday. Rivers Edge open. No change to refuse and recycling collection. CitiBus service will  be provided. Active military and veterans may ride Davenport CitiBus for free from Sunday through Saturday, Nov. 17. A military card must be presented to ride for free.

STATE

Illinois: Offices and facilities open Monday-Friday closed Monday. Facilities open Tuesday-Saturday will be closed today.

OTHER

Black Hawk College: All locations and facilities closed Monday.

