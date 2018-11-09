FEDERAL
U.S. Postal Service: Offices closed Monday, no home delivery.
MUNICIPAL
Davenport: City offices, public works, police department front desk and records office, libraries, parks and recreation administrative offices, Vander Veer Park conservatory, compost facility closed Monday. Rivers Edge open. No change to refuse and recycling collection. CitiBus service will be provided. Active military and veterans may ride Davenport CitiBus for free from Sunday through Saturday, Nov. 17. A military card must be presented to ride for free.
STATE
Illinois: Offices and facilities open Monday-Friday closed Monday. Facilities open Tuesday-Saturday will be closed today.
OTHER
Black Hawk College: All locations and facilities closed Monday.