Veterans Day closures in Bettendorf

Bettendorf City Hall will be closed on Wednesday in honor of Veterans Day.

Also, there will be no collection services including garbage, recycling, bulky, and yard waste. Collection will be one day later in the week to include Saturday.

For more information call 563-344-4088.

Bettendorf Transit will offer free fixed-route transit rides to all Veterans the week of November 9-14. Additional information regarding transit routes and schedules is available at www.bettendorf.org.

The Library will be open 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., with Select Service Hours continuing during the first hour of operation for vulnerable populations and those 65 years and older.

Family Museum will be open from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Life Fitness Center will be open from 5 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Quad-City Times​

