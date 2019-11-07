Following is a roundup of the area events scheduled to commemorate Veterans Day 2019. If you have an event to add to this list, email it to press@QCOnline.com.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Hometown Heroes Open House: 4-6 p.m., Cambria Hotel, 5061 Competition Drive, Bettendorf. Open house to honor military members, medical workers, educators, first responders, government workers and veterans. Complimentary appetizer for heroes at the bistro bar. Participants can vote for favorite a Quad-Cities nonprofit group to receive $500 in donations from the Cambria Cares program. Free. frontdesk@cambriaqc.com, 563-345-1660.
Friday, Nov. 8
Welcome Home Veterans Day Dance: 5:30-10:30 p.m., Jumer’s Casino & Hotel, Interstate 280 and Illinois 92, Rock Island. Music by Coupe DeVille. $15, $13 in advance at Hy-Vee stores.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Hero Street Monument Veterans Day Ceremony: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Hero Street Monument, 206 1st Ave., Silvis. In case of bad weather, event will be held at the George O. Barr School Gymnasium, 1305 5th Ave., Silvis. Keynote speaker will be Col. Ricky Kimmel, senior National Guard adviser to the U.S. Army Sustainment Command. Members of Mexican American Veterans Association will offer a 12-gun salute and taps. Free. 309-230-0673.
Veterans Day Project: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Children can put together care packages and make cards for members of the armed forces. Free. 563-344-4106.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Veterans Day Service: 2 p.m., Central Park, 4th Street and 12th Avenue, Orion. Service will include speaker from the Rock Island Arsenal and music by Orion Community Band, followed by coffee, punch and cookies served in the basement of Orion United Methodist Church. Lawn chairs optional. In case of bad weather, service will be held in the church. Free.
You have free articles remaining.
Monday, Nov. 11
Veterans Day Parade: 10 a.m., downtown Davenport. The parade will start at Western and 4th streets, turn left on 2nd Street, then left on Main Street, then left on 4th Street, then head back to the Scott County Courthouse. There will be a 20-minute ceremony at the flagpole. Open house from noon to 5 p.m. at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 828 at 1st Street and Linwood Avenue in Davenport. Open house from noon to 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 26, 702 W. 35th St., Davenport. 563-324-6329.
Veterans Day Ceremony: 11 a.m., Willard L. Velie Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2153, 1721 7th St., Moline. Honor Guard salute, guest speaker, complimentary lunch. All veterans and guests invited. 309-764-3344.
Veterans Day Program: 1 p.m., East Moline American Legion, 829 16th Ave., East Moline. Three veterans will be honored with Quilts of Valor. Guest speaker will be Chaplain Maj. Charles E. Scott. 309-755-6072.
Veterans Day Guided Tours: 1:30-4 p.m., Colonel Davenport House, Arsenal Island. Adults $6, seniors $4; free for active and retired military members and children 12 and younger.
Veterans Day Ceremony: 1 p.m., flagpole, Rock Island National Cemetery. Guest speaker will be Maj. Gen. Steven Shapiro, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, Rock Island Arsenal. There also will be a wreath placement, an honor salute and taps by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 299. Anyone coming to the island for the ceremony who is 16 years or older should have a current driver’s license. IDs will be checked at the gate, but visitor passes will not be required. 309-782-2094.
Veterans Day Ceremony: 2 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Keynote speaker will be U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jeno Berta, JAG officer. Light refreshments will be available. Free. 563-344-4113.
Friday, Nov. 15
Veterans Day Shabbat Service: 6-7:30 p.m., Tri-City Jewish Center, 2715 30th St., Rock Island. 309-788-3426.