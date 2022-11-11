Veterans Day holiday schedule

City of Davenport will observe Veterans Day as a holiday on Friday.

All City of Davenport offices and the Public Works Center will be closed.

Police Department front desk and records office will be closed.

Library Main, Fairmount and Eastern branches will be closed.

Parks and Recreation administrative offices will be closed.

Rivers Edge will be open with normal business hours.

Vander Veer Conservatory will be closed Friday to set up for the annual

Holiday Lights and Poinsettia show. The show will open Saturday, Nov. 26.

10 a.m. with extended hours until 7 p.m. on Saturdays.

RiverCenter administrative office and the Adler Theatre box office will be closed.

Compost Facility will be closed.

CitiBus service will be provided as usual.

Friday garbage, recycling, bulky waste and yard waste will be one day late.

Friday collection will occur on Saturday. Please refer to the solid waste collection calendar for the holiday schedule.

If you have questions, please contact Samantha Torres at 563-327-5128 or samantha.torres@davenportiowa.com

-------------------

City of Rock Island refuse, recycling, and yard waste collection will be on the normal collection schedule during the Veteran’s Day holiday.

The Drop-Off Center located at Millennium Waste, 13606 Knoxville Road, Milan will be open on Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon.

City of Rock Island offices will be open.

--------------------

The City of Bettendorf has announced the following holiday schedule in observance of Veterans Day:

Bettendorf Transit will offer free fixed-route transit rides to all veterans Monday through Friday.

City Hall will be closed Friday.

All Friday collection services including garbage, recycling, bulky and yard waste will be moved to Saturday. Items should be placed at curbside by 6 a.m. For more information, call 563-344-4088.

The library will be open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Family Museum will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Palmer Hills Golf Course will be open, weather permitting.

-----------------------

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed on Friday in observance of Veterans Day.

• Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11 and will reopen for business on Tuesday, Nov 15.

• Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11 and will reopen for business on Monday, Nov. 14.

---------------------

Black Hawk College will be closed Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

Students are reminded that they still can register online when the college is closed. Registration information is available at www.bhc.edu/register.

Minimester classes begin Monday, Dec. 19, and Spring 2023 classes begin Tuesday, Jan. 17. The schedule of classes is available at www.bhc.edu/schedule.