Friday
"Normandy to the Eagles' Nest" WWII travelogue and reception with Barry Sharp: 4:30 p.m., Bereskin Gallery, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Twenty percent of gallery sales will go to NAMI's veterans' family counseling fund. 563-508-4630.
Welcome Home Veterans Day Dance (Coupe DeVille): 5:30-10:30 p.m., Jumer's Casino & Hotel, Rock Island. $15; $13 advance (Hy-Vee).
Veterans Day Shabbat service: 6-7:30 p.m., Tri-City Jewish Center, 2715 30th St., Rock Island. 309-788-3426.
Salute to Veterans (Bettendorf Park Band): 7:30 p.m., Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St., Bettendorf. 563-344-4113.
Saturday
Veterans Day ceremony: 10 a.m., gymnasium, George O. Barr Elementary School, 1305 5th Ave., Silvis. Col. Stephen Marr, Garrison Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal, Luis Puentes and Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri will speak.
Veterans Day open house commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Davenport City Cemetery, 1625 Rockingham Road. All veterans buried in the cemetery will be honored at 10 a.m. There also will be a presentation about WWI, music, and poetry readings in English and German. 563-449-2358.
Veterans Day project: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. 563-344-4106. Children can put together care packages and make cards for members of the armed forces. Free with admission.
Veterans Day ceremony: 11 a.m. to noon, Hero Street Memorial Park, 145 2nd St., Silvis. Maj. Gen. Chris R. Gentry will speak. 309-792-9181.
Veterans Day
Veterans Day program: 9 a.m., Chippiannock Cemetery, 2901 12th St., Rock Island. Rock Island Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1303, its Auxiliary and American Legion Post 200 will conduct the program. It will include an honors salute, taps and placement of a buddy poppy wreath. 309-236-1633 or 309-799-7607.
Veterans Day program: 11 a.m., Memorial Monument, Rock Island County Courthouse, 210 15th St. Rock Island Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1303, its Auxiliary and American Legion Post 200 will conduct the program. It will include an honors salute, taps and placement of a buddy poppy wreath. 309-236-1633 or 309-799-7607.
Veterans Day program: 11 a.m., American Legion Post 227, East Moline. Col. Stacy Townsend from the Rock Island Arsenal will speak. 309-755-6072.
Veterans Day program: 11 a.m., Don Cherry VFW Post 5083, Geneseo. There will be a 21-gun salute, and Army Reservist Captain Tim Wells will speak. A light lunch will follow.
Veterans Day ceremony: 12:30 p.m., Willard L. Velie VFW Post 2153, Moline. 309-764-3344.
Veterans Day ceremony: 1 p.m., flagpole, Rock Island National Cemetery. Col. Stephen C. Marr, Garrison Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal, will speak. There also will be a wreath placement, an honor salute and taps by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 299. 309-782-2094.
Veterans Day tours: 2-4 p.m., Colonel Davenport House, Arsenal Island. 309-786-7336. $1; free active and retired military and ages 12 and under.
Veterans Day program (Orion Community Band): 2-4 p.m., Veterans Memorial, Central Park, Orion. Bring lawn chairs. Rain location is the United Methodist Church. 309-522-5856.
Monday
Veterans Day parade: 10-11 a.m., 4th Street and Western Avenue, Davenport. 563-326-7711.
Veterans Day patriotic concert: 12:30 p.m., auditorium, Rockridge High School, Taylor Ridge. 309-793-8020. Free.
Tuesday
"Saluting Those Who Serve: Stories From the Tuskegee Airmen" (Lifetree video and discussion): 6-7 p.m., Java Lab Cafe, Moline Library, 3210 41st St. 309-755-2508. Free.