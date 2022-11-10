Veterans Day parade; Silvis celebration ceremony and free luncheon

- The Veterans Day parade steps off at 10 a.m. Friday, from West 4th Street and Western Avenue, Davenport.
Parade Marshall is Lieutenant General Antonio A. Aguto Jr. Commanding General. First United States Army. Following the parade will be a ceremony at the flagpoles of the Scott County Courthouse led by Mayor Mike Matson, U.S. Army Retired. Invocation by Fr. William Kneemiller U.S. Army Retired. Speaker will be First Army Command Sgt. Major John P. McDwyer. There will be a rifle volley, taps presentation of wreath to conclude the ceremony.
All active-duty military and veterans are invited to attend. Muster starting at 8 a.m. in the parking lot of the Scott County Administrative Building, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport.
- The City of Silvis will honor also veterans with a celebration ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday, at Hero Street Memorial Park, 145 Hero St., Silvis.
American Legion Post 26 will be hosting area veterans for a free luncheon from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, 702 W 35th St, Davenport. The choir from Blackhawk College will also be singing patriotic songs during the luncheon.