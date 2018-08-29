As Jerry Pitzer walked between the color guard of the Junior ROTC program at Davenport North High School as the Sudlow Intermediate School band played the Army anthem, the 70-year-old Vietnam vet was amazed at what was happening.
“I’ve never been in a reception like this for being a veteran or for being in the Army, ever,” Pitzer, of Davenport, said. “I’ve gotten a lot of ‘Thank yous’ over the past few years, but it was nothing like this.”
Pitzer was walking into the dinner at Northgate Plaza honoring 100 veterans who will be taking the 10th Honor Flight hosted by Hy-Vee. The flight leaves early this morning and after a day touring the war monuments the veterans will return to the Quad-Cities tonight where they will be received with much fanfare at the Quad-City International Airport, Moline.
Pitzer served in the 101st Airborne Division and was only 80 miles from Hue during his tour of Vietnam that lasted from part of 1969 into 1970.
When it returned home, he said, “I didn’t run into trouble form people who were against the war, but there was no welcoming like this.”
Of the 100 veterans heading to D.C. on this flight, 88 are Vietnam vets while six are Korean War veterans and six are World War II veterans.
Pitzer said he has seen the monuments before about three or four years ago. “I was there with one other fellow who had been in the Navy,” he said. “But this is a much different atmosphere and I think I’ll really enjoy myself.”
At each Honor Flight tour of the Lincoln Memorial, there is a tribute to those local veterans who have passed, said David Woods, the retiring Director of Veterans Affairs for Scott County.
Darrell Paul, 70, who a Navy veteran who served in Vietnam in 1968 and part of 1969, said that he has been on the Honor Flight as a guardian. “I paid $500 to go and it was well worth it,” he said. “This is the first time I’m going as a veteran.
This year, the veterans will also honor one of their own, Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, who died Saturday of brain cancer.
“He was a hero in the eyes of all of our Vietnam veterans,” Woods said of McCain. “He was a great man. His death is a big loss to the Veterans’ community.”
Pitzer echoed that Woods’ sentiments. “My hat was off to him,” Pitzer said. “The Democrats and Republicans both like him. You don’t find that too often.”
Paul said that McCain was “a great Senator and a great individual.” With a chuckle, Paul added that McCain, “Had the wrong party. But he could go across the aisle. He believed in what was good for the country, not what was good for the party.”
Nancy West, 64, of Port Byron, who is a Vietnam-era Navy Yeoman and who is taking her first Honor Flight said that she worked in administrative and Naval communications. “What I did was Girl Scouts compared to what my comrades did.”
West said that until I got involved in the Veterans Affairs system she never said I was a Vietnam era vet “because they looked down on you.” But that’s not the case these days, she added.
As for McCain, West said that, “He was America’s true hero. Anybody that could endure what he endured and still want to serve our country in the Senate, I just don’t have enough words.
“He was my President,” West said.