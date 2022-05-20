Veterans honored at Hy-Vee dinner before 53rd Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities

Julia and Bill Nixon of Silvis sat among other veterans Thursday at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf for the pre-flight dinner hosted by Hy-Vee for the 53rd Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities.

The couple, who will celebrate 44 years of marriage in July, was among the 95 Vietnam-era veterans and one Korean War veteran who will take the flight to Washington, D.C., on May 24.

To the best of anyone’s knowledge, this is the first time locally that a couple of married veterans are taking the Honor Flight.

“I enlisted in 1973,” Julia Nixon said. “I served five years, one tour of duty, and then I re-enlisted for one year.”

Julia Nixon, originally from Lancaster, Wis., was attached to an Airdale squadron, working around the airplanes. She was stationed in China Lake, Calif., and at the base in Adak, Alaska, where she met Bill, who served 24 years in the Navy as a Seabee and retired in 1990.

“We met right away,” Julia Nixon said.

Asked if they knew they were meant for each other, Bill was quick to point out with a chuckle: “No. She didn’t think much of me. I was kind of crude and rough around the edges,”

Both have been to Washington, D.C., several times. Bill Nixon, who is originally from Philadelphia and whose father was in the Army, said he’d traveled all over. This will be his fifth trip to D.C., but taking the Honor Flight is something they wanted to do. Their daughter Rhiannon is accompanying them as their guardian.

Julia Nixon also is one of eight female veterans making the flight, said Debbie Geisler, manager of communications for Hy-Vee.

“That is more than any other flight from this hub out of the Moline airport,” Geisler said. “Many of the women, because they didn’t fight in combat, … don’t think they’re eligible, but they are."

This will be the 12th Honor Flight Hy-Vee has sponsored, Geisler said.

The 96 veterans will be accompanied by 60 guardians to help them as needed, she said.

Gina Zolli of Davenport said she enlisted in the Navy in 1974, “and I got out in 1996. That’s only 22 years, but who’s counting.”

She served her first eight years in the Navy in Washington, D.C. She served as the assistant registrar for the Defense Intelligence Agency and worked in the Pentagon in two different offices.

Zolli said she was later stationed at the Naval Station in Long Beach where she was an administrative officer for the commander of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group ONE.

“How’s that for a long title,” she said, laughing. “(While in Hawaii) I’d look out my picture window and watch the subs going in and out of Pearl Harbor. It’s amazing to see those subs passing one another on top of the water.”

She ended her career at Great Lakes Naval Air Station.

Zolli said she had been on the list for the Honor Flight for five years.

“I was in D.C. back in '89 as I had to go back for a discharge physical,” she said. “I was able to see the (Vietnam Veterans Memorial) Wall back then, but since then other things have been put up.”

Zolli will be accompanied by her guardian, Angela Wilson.

Among the speakers at Thursday’s dinner was Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who said two of her uncles, both World War II veterans, each made an Honor Flight.

“One of my uncles, a grouchy old guy, had tears in his eyes when he got back,” Reynolds said.

Her other uncle, Joe, is 98, she said.

“He’s quite a guy," she said. "He still mows his own yard. My money is on Joe to make it to 100. I will be shocked if he doesn’t make it.”

Reynolds said she wanted to thank the veterans for their service and sacrifice.

“Very few Americans stand up to serve and put their life on the line to protect our liberty and freedom, and when they’re flying I hope they remember how grateful this country is for their service and their sacrifice,” she said.

During her speech to the crowd, she said Americans have been inspired by the courage of the Ukrainian people “who have stepped forward to defend their country against daunting odds,” against the Russian invasion.

It is that same fight for liberty that America’s armed forces have always demonstrated.

“A free people willing to fight for their country is indeed a powerful thing,” Reynolds said.

The flight will leave Tuesday morning and return to the Moline airport at about 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

