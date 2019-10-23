The public is welcome to a Quilts of Valor presentation honoring veterans Sunday, Nov. 3, at Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.
Hours are 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Presentations and programs will be 12:30 and 2:30 p.m., with light refreshments served after both presentations.
This will be the 12th event by the Quad-City Quilts of Valor organization, coordinator Terry Austin said in a news release. The Quilts of Valor Foundation, the Mississippi Valley Quilters Guild and community volunteers will present dozens of awards to Quad-City-nominated veterans (94 invitations were sent).
The quilts, which acknowledge veterans' military service, are crafted by Quad-City residents and donated by community volunteers.
For more information, contact Clayton Peterson at petecc47@gmail.com or 309-235-2496.
Catherine Roberts began the Quilts of Valor Foundation from her sewing room in Seaford, Delaware. Her son's deployment to Iraq was her inspiration, along with her desire to see returning military members welcomed home with love and gratitude.
Since 2003, the non-profit foundation has become a national grassroots community service effort that connects the home front with those serving in the military and veterans.