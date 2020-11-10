 Skip to main content
Vets can pick up free breakfast Wednesday at Hy-Vee
Vets can pick up free breakfast Wednesday at Hy-Vee

All Hy-Vee stores in the Quad-City region will offer complimentary breakfast to veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day in recognition for their service.

The free meals will be available from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, each breakfast will be individually packaged and available via a curbside, contactless drive thru in store parking lots (while supplies last).

More than 90,000 meals are expected to be provided at more than 200 participating Hy-Vee stores.

Quad-City Times​

