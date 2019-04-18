More bridge closures are in the offing for the Quad-Cities.
Beginning Sunday, April 21, the viaduct between Rock Island and Arsenal Island will be closed every Sunday through Thursday night for repairs, continuing through Aug. 1.
The viaduct will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday night through Thursday.
The viaduct will be open for normal operations between 5 a.m. on Friday morning through 8 p.m. Sunday evening.
Both the Davenport and Rock Island gates will be opened at 4:30 a.m. each weekday morning for access from the Government Bridge.