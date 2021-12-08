Vibrant Credit Union holiday light display shines in December

Quad-City-based Vibrant Credit Union invites the public to experience “Vibrant Nights,” a holiday light display that covers its 7,500-square-foot building in Bettendorf.
"Vibrant Nights” will be illuminated from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night through the end of the year. The display includes more than 5,000 individual lights that will twinkle, flash, and chase across the building in time with a soundtrack of holiday favorites.
“It’s been a challenging couple of years for our staff, our members, and our community,” said Vibrant CEO Matt McCombs, “and we think it’s important to celebrate how hard we’ve all worked to get to this point and to start getting excited about what comes next.”
Quad-City Times