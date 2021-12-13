Vibrant Credit Union to host 'Deck the Drive-thru' event Friday

Vibrant Credit Union invites the Quad-Cities to be part of its “Deck the Drive-Thru" holiday celebration from 5-8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17.
The event will take place at the Vibrant’s Bettendorf branch at 3230 Ridge Pointe Drive in conjunction with its ongoing “Vibrant Nights” holiday lights display.
With “Deck the Drive-Thru,” Vibrant hopes to share the holiday spirit with even more visitors. To welcome as many guests as possible — and provide ample opportunity to enjoy the holiday lights — the credit union has planned the event that guests can enjoy entirely from the inside of their cars.
The event features four stops for guests. There’s a holiday treat station, where each visitor will receive sweets from local Q-C vendors (while supplies last). There’s also a last-minute drop-off for letters to Santa, which the credit union promises to deliver to the North Pole in time for Christmas.
For Frozen fanatics, there’s an opportunity to say hello to special guests Elsa, Anna, and Olaf, who will be on hand to say hello to visitors and fans.
Guests are encouraged to bring either a food item or a $5 cash donation for River Bend Food Bank. For donations of food, the organization encourages canned meats, chili, stews, and soup, as well as peanut butter and cereal.