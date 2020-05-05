Vice President Pence to meet Friday with farm, food, faith groups in Des Moines

Vice President Pence to meet Friday with farm, food, faith groups in Des Moines

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence holds a news conference with members of the Coronavirus Task Force on March 2 at the White House in Washington, D.C. 

Vice President Mike Pence will visit Des Moines on Friday to meet with agricultural and food supply leaders as well as representatives of the faith community.

Pence, who is leading President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response task force, will visit Hy-Vee headquarters for a roundtable with the food and ag leaders to discuss steps being taken to ensure the nation’s food supply remains secure during the pandemic, his office announced.

On Tuesday, the Iowa-based grocer and supermarket chain, announced it would limit meat purchases at all of its locations.

Pence also will meet with the faith leaders to encourage houses of worship to “responsibly reopen” in accordance with the administration’s guidelines, according to the White House announcement.

He will return to Washington on Friday evening.

Also this week, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is scheduled to meet with Trump and Pence in Washington. She will provide an update on what’s happening in Iowa’s efforts to combat COVID-19. Other governors have been invited to similar meetings, Reynolds said.

