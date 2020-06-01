Victim's family names woman killed overnight in Davenport unrest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A 22-year-old woman was killed early Monday in an apparently random shooting as she was leaving a protest against police brutality in Davenport, her relatives said.

Italia Marie Kelly was one of two people fatally shot overnight as civil unrest roiled the city of 100,000 people. Kelly joined a protest over the death of George Floyd after getting off work Sunday night, according to her aunt, Amy Hale of Atchison, Kansas.

Kelly, who is biracial and went by the last name Impinto, and a friend were getting in a vehicle to leave around midnight because the protest outside a Walmart had turned unruly, Hale said.

That's when she was struck in the back by a bullet that went through her shoulder and chest, likely killing her instantly, Hale said. Attempts to resuscitate her were not successful, and Kelly was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death and that no arrests had been made. Her family called on any witnesses to come forward with information about the shooting and for an end to violence in the city.