Victims of Muscatine County plane crash identified, investigation continues

Sheriff Quinn Riess reported the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board was on scene Thursday morning and despite rain and inclement weather, the investigation was proceeding. The cause of the accident is still unknown. Riess said the investigation would continue through the day no matter the weather conditions.

“I know they are trying to make arrangements for its removal probably sometime (Thursday) afternoon,” Riess said. “With the weather as it is and the conditions getting back and forth to the site I don’t know if that plan is still in effect or if it is being put off because getting equipment to site is going to be a challenge.”

Riess does not know when the results of the federal investigation will be made available to the public.

A debriefing will be done Thursday afternoon for the emergency responders who searched the 250x150 yard crash site for wreckage or other passengers from the plane. Riess said he was “very impressed” with professionalism of the 60 to 80 responders that deployed to search.

He said there are new and seasoned people in every department and the debriefing is being done to “verify fact vs. myth” and to make sure everyone is handling it appropriately.