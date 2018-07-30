Some details have been released about the single-vehicle crash Friday that killed longtime amateur racer and Quad-City Times financial columnist Jim Victor at Road America Speedway in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.
John Ewert, communications director for Road America, said the incident happened sometime between 4 and 5 p.m. when Victor was test driving a Formula Continental car on the 4.048-mile, 14-turn circuit road course midway between Milwaukee and Green Bay.
He was preparing for the Milwaukee Regional SCCA (Sports Car Club of America) Majors.
Ewert said Victor was airlifted to Theda Clark Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.
He declined to say where the accident occurred or how it happened, but said there were no other vehicles involved.
“We really don’t want to speculate as far as, does it point to mechanical, does it point to driver error, things like that,” he said.
In all crashes involving death or serious injury, Road America investigates with the racing team and whoever provided and prepped the car.
“We look at the distance the car traveled, skid marks, things like that,” he said. “What I can say is that Road America safety measures that were in place were not a cause of the injuries as far as walls…or any barriers or anything like that.”
He said that he did not know if Victor owned or rented the car he was driving Friday. The vehicle is described as a small, lightweight, open-wheel, single-seater with a stock 2-liter engine that produces 150 horsepower, Ewert said.
“Jim is very familiar with racing and competing in those cars,” he said. “It’s just kind of an unfortunate circumstance.”
Victor, 71, of Davenport has been a member of the SCCA since 1989, according to a post on the organization’s Central Division Facebook page.
“Our hearts go out to Jim’s family and friends at this sad time,” said Mike Cobb, SCCA President and CEO in the statement posted to the organization’s Facebook page. “Jim was a great man in his community, and a valued member of the SCCA family. He will be greatly missed.”
Ewert said Victor was a “longtime friend and competitor” at Road America and had recently competed at the Weathertech International Challenge.
Arrangements are pending at Runge Mortuary and Crematory.