Victoria Carey: 'To get respect, you have to give it'

I have prior military experience, so I am comfortable with being around diversity. So far as being an African-American in the Quad-Cities, I adjust and it’s just the way I was raised. So I don't have any issues with being an African-American in the Quad-Cities. Growing up in Selma, Ala., Selma is the birthplace of civil rights. My grandparents and my great-grandparents, they were all part of the civil rights movement. Being a part of that legacy and having parents and grandparents that were a part of that movement, it actually instilled some values in me to appreciate my heritage and appreciate where I come from and the struggles that my family have had to endure over the years of growing up there.
I have had no trouble with police, here or there. To be honest, here, I've never had any challenges with any law officials. As far as Black Lives Matter, of course being African-American it’s going to affect me. It’s a direct reflection of how our ancestors are actually treated in society today. When you look at it, we have our African-American men that are being faced with the struggles of whether to be afraid of law enforcement or making sure that you do the right thing. I am part military so I have been taught to respect authority and to expect it in return. And overall being an African-American, the Black Lives Matter movement, it affects a lot of us in the community just by the fact that we actually have to endure this brutality from law officials. Those individuals that are of African-American race, it makes them feel kind of eerie and just a little bit standoffish when it comes to law enforcement.
Personally, I was taught just to be respectful of law enforcement and just obey the rules. Of course, you are always given (instruction), don’t be defiant, just to obey what they are asking. Just comply with them. Just don't be combative. You just never know what the situation actually may be. So in order to get respect, you actually have to give it. In some cases, in some circumstances, the respect is not given on the opposite end, which actually can escalate any kind of situation.
Being where I was raised, we grew up with it, how to actually listen to your parents or grandparents. They will tell you what they actually had to encounter and how it was growing up and being discriminated against and not being able to eat in the same places or drink out of the same water fountain or being subjected to sit on the back of the bus. Of course, it makes you feel some type of way about law enforcement or those figures in those positions because they’re supposed to protect and serve. And when you look at it from a perspective, they are supposed to protect and serve. However, when you are getting mistreated by individuals for whatever reason that it may be that are not justifiable, then, of course, you are going to want to have answers.
As far as the Quad-Cities, so far I've seen things, just been peaceful. Is it any different than any other city, yes, Some cities have a higher crime rate. The Quad-Cities is different than other cities … like the Chicago area … because the crime rate is a lot higher in other areas. So I would say everything has pretty much been peaceful.
This week, the Quad-City Times presents Black in the Quad-Cities, a special series dedicated to lifting Black voices and shining a light on the challenges — an opportunities — faced by local people of color. Watch for special coverage in each edition, join the conversation on social media and follow the series online at qctimes.com or qconline.com.
This week, the Quad-City Times presents Black in the Quad-Cities, a special series dedicated to lifting Black voices and shining a light on the challenges — an opportunities — faced by local people of color. Watch for special coverage in each edition, join the conversation on social media and follow the series online at qctimes.com or qconline.com.
