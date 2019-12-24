You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
VIDEO: Experience the new Iowa bound I-74 traffic pattern over Mississippi
featured top story

VIDEO: Experience the new Iowa bound I-74 traffic pattern over Mississippi

{{featured_button_text}}
New westbound traffic pattern

The new westbound traffic pattern from Moline to Bettendorf via the I-74 bridge allows commuters to avoid train delays.

 Todd.Mizener@lee.net

Nervous about navigating the new traffic pattern westbound on the Interstate 74 Bridge from Moline to Bettendorf? No worries, we have you covered - take the trip virtually via our video. It shows you exactly what to do when you make the crossing.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News