Video Games Etc! robbed Thursday in Davenport

Two people robbed a Video Games Etc! Thursday night in Davenport, according to the Davenport Police Department.

Officers were sent around 8:09 p.m. to investigate a report of an armed robbery at the store, 902 W. Kimberly Road, the department said Friday. The initial information gathered by investigators indicates two people came into the store, demanded money from an employee, then fled from the store with money.

Details on the amount taken were not provided, and the department did not say whether there was any indication that the pair displayed a weapon while taking the money.

The investigation was ongoing Friday afternoon, and further details were not available, the department said.

The police department asked that anyone with information contact detectives at 563-326-6125. People with information can also contact Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or through the P3 Tips app.

