Images released Monday by Moline police show the beginning of an attack last week on an employee at Quad-City Family Entertainment Center in Moline.
The employee was hurt around 9:53 p.m. Thursday at the center, 4401 44th Ave., according to police. Officers were called for a report of a large fight.
Investigators believe members of a group using the center attacked the employee when he asked them to calm down. He suffered serious injuries, including fractures to his face.
The footage, which has no sound, shows several people among tables at the center. They appear to be rough-housing or quarreling with one person on the floor and others wrestling with each other as other patrons watch.
A man, identified by Moline police as the employee, is seen standing near the group. He appears to be talking to them and motions with his hands and arms.
Another man, this one from the group, approaches the employee, crouches low and grabs the employee around the thighs. The man lifts the employee then drops him back on the floor.
The employee remains upright, but his assailant and at least one other person appear to begin shoving him back as others crowd around. The employee begins backing away and a number of people from the group follow him out of view of the camera.
Moline police say other patrons tried to intervene and several of them suffered injuries.
The department also released a still image of two men investigators believe were the victim's primary assailants. They are asking for help in identifying them.
People who have information about the incident can contact the Moline Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 309-524-2140. Information also may be left via Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted through the P3 Tips app or at crimeinfo.net.