Vietnam War Veterans Day to go virtual amid COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak has led to the postponement of the Vietnam War Veterans Day event slated for Sunday at the Rock Island Arsenal.

National Vietnam War Veterans Day is observed annually March 29, and is a way to thank and honor our nation’s Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.

Despite postponements of live events across the nation — including the Rock Island Arsenal — veterans are encouraged to stay connected and participate in virtual events celebrating the day.

Locally, a live event remains in the works.

"We have confirmed there will be a day, but we are looking at something during the summer,'' said Bob Jackson, president of Vietnam Veterans of America Quad Cities Chapter 299. "Our contacts at the (Rock Island) Arsenal have shared with us its current status in dealing with COVID-19 and we respect it.''

The United States Department of Veterans Affairs released several virtual opportunities to celebrate those who served during the Vietnam War.

Here are those links for those with Facebook accounts: