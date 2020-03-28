Vietnam War Veterans Day to go virtual amid COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak has led to the postponement of the Vietnam War Veterans Day event slated for Sunday at the Rock Island Arsenal.
National Vietnam War Veterans Day is observed annually March 29, and is a way to thank and honor our nation’s Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.
Despite postponements of live events across the nation — including the Rock Island Arsenal — veterans are encouraged to stay connected and participate in virtual events celebrating the day.
Locally, a live event remains in the works.
"We have confirmed there will be a day, but we are looking at something during the summer,'' said Bob Jackson, president of Vietnam Veterans of America Quad Cities Chapter 299. "Our contacts at the (Rock Island) Arsenal have shared with us its current status in dealing with COVID-19 and we respect it.''
The United States Department of Veterans Affairs released several virtual opportunities to celebrate those who served during the Vietnam War.
Here are those links for those with Facebook accounts:
- Veterans can download a frame at tinyurl.com/v2zp6gs to place a picture and show their pride for serving. The frame shows the Vietnam War Veteran day pin and the text “Proud Vietnam War Veteran.”
- For anyone who wants to show appreciation for Vietnam War Veterans, an additional frame is at tinyurl.com/sdhanq9. The frame shows the Vietnam War Commemoration logo and the text “I support Vietnam War Veterans.''
Veterans Affairs will release two videos:
- On Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/VeteransAffairs
- On Twitter at https://twitter.com/DeptVetAffairs
- On Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/deptvetaffairs.
Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund will host an online commemoration Sunday at 1 p.m. with a live webcast and a message of thanks: Go to facebook.com/VietnamVeteransMemorialFund.
Vietnam Veterans can share their service photos on the VVA Facebook page as the nation remembers heroes for their service and sacrifice. They can also share their favorite C-Ration recipe or meal on the VVA Facebook page March 30. The post with the most “Likes” will win a prize from the national office. Its Facebook page is at facebook.com/VietnamVeteransofAmerica.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
