VIEWPOINT: ‘Don’t do it’: Put down the scissors and wait for a stylist

Abbott said she started a “Sasquatch challenge” with her clients. “Whoever holds out and does not get (a) cut, in attempt to flatten the curve, will receive $5 off their next appointment,” she said.

In addition, there also will also be a “Sasquatch winner” who will receive a free cut, she said.

“It’s a way to get people in my chair when I return, and also to keep (people) social distancing during our shutdown,” she said.

In solidarity, Noppe is posing a little challenge of her own. While she easily could cut and color her own hair at any point, “in a show of support for all of my guests, I’ll suffer right along with them” and wait until the salon is open again, she said.

If men especially cannot wait until salons and barbershops reopen, Abbott said they may line up the hair on their neck as needed, as well as tend to their sideburns. “Use longer lengths (with clippers) to avoid a mishap that you would be unable to fix,” she said.

Neck hair grows so fast, she said. “Just don’t go up too high.”

Women should absolutely avoid bleaching or lightening their hair on their own, she said. “And, as always, say no to the bangs!”