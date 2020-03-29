VIEWPOINT: ‘Don’t do it’: Put down the scissors and wait for a stylist

I stood in my bathroom one recent afternoon, a clump of hair in one hand and a pair of old “shears” from Target in the other.
Call it boredom or call it stress, I wanted #pandemicbangs like other women all over the world were cutting and posting on social media about as salons have closed in the wake of COVID-19.
My phone beeped. I had made the mistake of giving my cousin and hairstylist Rachel Noppe the heads-up, and she replied in the nick of time.
“So help me God, woman,” she texted. “Don’t you dare cut your own bangs! I know where you live.”
Ah, well. It’s for the best.
Though boredom or split ends may strike during quarantine, area stylists such as my cousin, who lives in Rapids City and co-owns Ann Layne Studio in Moline, caution against taking matters into your own hands.
“We all know that you’re tempted to cut your hair either out of boredom or desperation. My advice is, don’t do it,” Noppe said. “Who knows when we’ll be able to fix it for you.”
Not only are folks going without haircuts, shaves and other services during this time, hairstylists and barbers are out of work, too.
“#letitgrow,” said Amber Abbott, of Silvis, who has been a barber for 12 years and is now working at Cruz Cutz Barbershop in Moline. “We will need you when we come back.”
Abbott said she started a “Sasquatch challenge” with her clients. “Whoever holds out and does not get (a) cut, in attempt to flatten the curve, will receive $5 off their next appointment,” she said.
In addition, there also will also be a “Sasquatch winner” who will receive a free cut, she said.
“It’s a way to get people in my chair when I return, and also to keep (people) social distancing during our shutdown,” she said.
In solidarity, Noppe is posing a little challenge of her own. While she easily could cut and color her own hair at any point, “in a show of support for all of my guests, I’ll suffer right along with them” and wait until the salon is open again, she said.
If men especially cannot wait until salons and barbershops reopen, Abbott said they may line up the hair on their neck as needed, as well as tend to their sideburns. “Use longer lengths (with clippers) to avoid a mishap that you would be unable to fix,” she said.
Neck hair grows so fast, she said. “Just don’t go up too high.”
Women should absolutely avoid bleaching or lightening their hair on their own, she said. “And, as always, say no to the bangs!”
Thankfully, in the interim, Abbott and Noppe said their clients and the community have been very supportive.
“A ton of clients (are) offering to Venmo me money to prepay for their next cut,” Abbott said.
“The amount of support that our salon has received has shown me just how much impact we as hairstylists have on our guests as well as our community,” Noppe said.
“We don’t know how long this storm will last," Noppe said, "but rest assured that your hairstylist will be beyond grateful to see you in their chair when life returns to normal.”
