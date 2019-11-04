About 50 people attended a prayer vigil Sunday in Bettendorf to show support and solidarity for the Kurdish people, who, as Rabbi Henry Karp said, have been abandoned by the United States in the pullout of troops from Syria.
The event at St. Peter's Episcopal Church was sponsored by the Catholic Diocese of Davenport, Progressive Action for the Common Good, Quad-Cities Interfaith and One Human Family-Quad-Cities.
Among the speakers was Loxi Hopkins, of the diocese's social action office, who read a letter from Widad Akreyi, a Kurdish medical doctor who received the diocese's Pacem Terris award in 2017 for her documentation of torture and other human rights violations in the Middle East and northern Africa.
The letter was in response to a note Hopkins had sent to her, expressing dismay that, after years of fighting alongside American troops to combat the Islamic State in the Middle East, the United States has vacated the area of Syria that IS once controlled, leaving the Kurds alone to defend themselves against neighboring Turkey, whose government views them as terrorists.
"Yes, the situation is horrific," wrote Akreyi, who was forced to flee her homeland years ago and now lives in Norway. "Civilians are under barbaric attacks. Hospitals, grain silos, houses, churches ... entire civilian communities have been under heinous attacks. Children are killed, women raped, stoned to death, civilians beheaded.
"What can I tell you, my friend. I can't sleep, I can't stop crying, it is happening all over again, once again. When will it end?"
Akreyi also wrote that, "it means a lot to me, to us Kurds, to have true friends in the U.S."
Rabbi Karp, of Davenport, said the situation in Syria "is real and it is horrible ... and we as Americans are guilty of enabling it.
"We need to speak out to our government," he said. "This is not what America is all about. America treats its allies with compassion, not surrendering them to their enemies."
Alta Price, of Progressive Action for the Common Good, made available photo-copied letters for people to sign that could be sent to their Congressional representative and senators, urging them to preserve the U.S. partnership with the Kurds and to provide them protection from persecution.
Kent Ferris, director of the diocese's social action office, reported that about 176,400 civilians have fled their homes to escape invasion by Turkish fighters. They have nothing, and no where to go, but they believe fleeing is better than staying.
Many of these people have been displaced multiple times during the long war in Syria, and thousands have ended up in shelters with "appalling conditions," including no toilets or place to sleep and limited food and water, Ferris said.
He encouraged those in attendance to give money to humanitarian aid groups that are trying to help, and a donation basket was set up in church.
Rabbi Linda Bertenthal, of Temple Emanuel, of Davenport, encouraged aid and support so that, "We don't look in the mirror and say, 'Who am I who did not stand up at a time when my brothers and sisters needed me?'"
Among those attending the vigil was Mike Matson, Davenport 7th Ward alderman and candidate for mayor, who said he was there because, as an Army veteran, "We don't abandon people who help us."