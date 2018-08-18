The family and friends of Trudy Appleby will hold a vigil for the missing Moline girl at 7 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church, 121 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline.
Tuesday marks the 22nd anniversary of the 11-year-old girl’s disappearance.
Trudy disappeared Aug. 21, 1996. She was last seen climbing into a silver or gray four-door car in the driveway of her Moline home with an unknown man in his 20s.
The public is invited to attend the vigil.
Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin has said that Trudy’s case is not a cold case and that investigators continue an active search for the girl.
In July, two billboards were strategically placed in East Moline to prod those who may know something to come forward.
In posts on its Facebook page, Moline police said that:
"To the people who committed the violent acts against Trudy and to those who continue to harbor their secrets:
"As you drive past these billboards, we wonder if you enjoy the little things in life. Little things like, looking straight ahead.
"You are going to start looking over your shoulder. Looking behind you and wondering. Wondering when we are coming for you.
"The dark secrets of the past shall soon be brought to light."
On Oct. 2, Moline police detectives and members of the Illinois State Police crime lab spent several hours digging on an empty lot at 595 Island Ave., Campbell’s Island, where a house once stood.
That house once belonged to David L. Whipple, the son-in-law of the man Moline police have named as a person of interest in Trudy’s disappearance, William “Ed” Smith, who died in December 2014 at the age of 72. The house was razed by Rock Island County in 2004.
On July 24, police were again on Campbell’s Island knocking on doors with Quad-Cities Missing Persons Network trying to piece together what happened to Trudy.
"It’s been almost 22 years and we are hoping those who were hesitant to come forward in 1996, will do so now," Moline detectives said in a Facebook post.
Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Trudy is asked to call the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.