Village Hops to bring craft brews from across the region to Davenport

Breweries from across the Quad-Cities and Midwest will offer samples of their craft at the Village of East Davenport's first Village Hops event this weekend.

Village Hops, put on by the Village of East Davenport Business Association, will take place 3-6 p.m. Oct. 8. Tickets cost $25 in advance and $30 the day of the event, and can be purchased online.

Participants will receive a sampling cup and wristband when they check in, and will be able to sample all the brews for free. Kim Wessel, president of the business association, said they will have samples from 28 local and regional breweries available to try.

"We're kind of just wanting to showcase the great craft beer industry in the Quad-Cities, but we have so many good ones coming from all over the place," Wessel said.

Seeing the success from the village's Wine Walk, Wessel said the business association wanted to host a similar event that would showcase the craft brewing industry. Village Hops is an Oktoberfest-style outdoor event along 11th Street.

Craft brews from across Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin will be on-hand for sampling, Wessel said, including Exile Brewing Co., Big Grove Brewery and Blue Cat Brewing Co.

Food trucks will park in the village for the event, Wessel said, to give people more options to choose from and to keep restaurants from being overly crowded.

Funds from Village Hops will go towards putting on the village's free events and projects to improve and beautify the area. Wessel said the business association hopes to put on the sampling for years to come and expand it into more of a regional craft beer festival.

"We think the village could support it, with the park and the river, and we just hope to see this grow every year," Wessel said.