The 7th annual Village in Bloom: Festival of the Arts will go on as scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Village of East Davenport, featuring free family fun with arts, crafts, live performances and food from local vendors.
"We are a go," Donna Young, sculptor and co-owner of Isabel Bloom said Friday, standing in the Village basketball court where she was helping put up a tent.
The only trick will be getting there. Because East River Drive is closed due to flooding, people are asked to come in from the north, driving down Bridge Avenue or Jersey Ridge Road.
The festival is named for Davenport artists John and Isabel Bloom; Isabel created signature concrete sculptures and John, while he worked most of his life in industry, was known for paintings of the Grant Wood school.
In addition to art exhibits and performances, this year's lineup includes caricature artists Leo Kelly and Bill Gustafson and story teller Duffy DeFrance.