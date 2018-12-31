The Village Inn, 5925 Brady St., Davenport, is permanently closed, according to a sign on its door Monday.
“We’re sorry, this location is now permanently closed,” the sign reads. “We look forward to seeing you at our other locations.” The sign lists the other Davenport Village Inn locations at 1919 Harrison St. and 5239 Elmore Ave., Davenport.
The restaurant sign was not illuminated. Inside, several people worked behind locked doors.
American Blue Ribbon Holdings LLC, based in Nashville, Tennessee, operates four family and casual-dining restaurant groups in the United States. These include O’Charley’s, Ninety Nine Restaurant and Pub, Village Inn and Bakers Square.
Company representatives did not return calls.
The company, which also operates Legendary Baking, is a majority-owned subsidiary of Cannae Holdings, Inc.