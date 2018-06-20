Beginning Monday, people traveling Davenport's East River Drive who are accustomed to turning up Mound Street to get to the Village of East Davenport will have to use an alternate route.
Mound Street just north of East River Drive will be closed for a storm sewer project that is expected to take up to two weeks, Nicole Gleason, Davenport public works director, said.
East River Drive will not be affected.
People traveling east on East River Drive are advised to take Bridge or Mississippi avenues north to 12th Street, then continue on 12th Street to the Village.
People traveling west on East River Drive can reach the Village by taking River Street at McClellan Boulevard, or by continuing past Mound to Mississippi Avenue, then back-tracking to 12th Street.
People coming to the Village down Jersey Ridge or Middle roads should also take 12th Street, then down Oneida Avenue to East River Drive.
The project involves replacing two intakes and a pipe and is contracted to Hometown Plumbing and Heating for an estimated $20,000, Gleason said.