Vinar Furniture, once the Rock Island YMCA, is now city landmark

People passing through the intersection of Rock Island's 20th Street and 5th Avenue may notice the "Vinar Furniture" sign on the side of a big brick corner building, but most won't know or remember what this place was in its heyday.
Built in 1912, the building was the Rock Island Young Men's Christian Association, or YMCA, a once vibrant hub for the city's young men, a happening place with people coming and going for swimming, weight lifting, running and other programs.
It also provided boarding rooms for men, serving its role for 65 years, from its opening until 1976-77, by which time membership was co-ed.
Because the building at 500 20th St. played such a big part in the city's heritage, it was designated this fall as a city landmark by the Rock Island Historic Preservation Commission.
Other reasons for the designation are its Arts & Crafts style of commercial architecture, its noted architect, Cyrus D. McLane, and finally that it is identifiable as a familiar feature in the city, owing to its location at the intersection of two main streets, with the historic downtown in one direction and the historic Broadway residential district in another.
The landmark status was requested by Lisa Vinar who bought the building in 1994 and has been operating it as a furniture store and self-storage business since then.
Vinar appreciates history and old buildings and by having her building "landmarked," any exterior changes proposed by a future owner would have to go before the city's preservation commission for review. Landmarking doesn't guarantee a building's future, but it does ensure that changes, including demolition, will at least be brought to the public's attention for discussion.
"I want to save the integrity of the building," Vinar said.
The likelihood of a sale anytime soon is doubtful, though. Vinar said she has been trying to sell the building for 22 years, about four years after she bought it. She's had offers, "but the deals always fell through," she said.
"There's no one buying property in Rock Island," she said. "Or Illinois, for that matter."
Although the interior of the building has been extensively altered since the Y days, original features are still visible.
• The original main entrance facing 20th Street is surrounded by concentric arches of brickwork inset with diamond-shaped tiles. The former Y symbol of an inverted triangle in a circle is above the door.
• The front door opens to a pink marble staircase.
• A brick fireplace in what was a lounge, as well as bits of the gym floor, a portion of the elevated running track and former tiled showers still are visible behind doors and at the end of labyrinthian hallways. And while most of the furniture showroom floor is carpeted, portions of original terrazzo and quarry tile are exposed in walkway areas.
The nomination for landmark status was written by Diane Oestreich, of the Rock Island Preservation Society, at Vinar's request.