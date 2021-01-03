Vinar Furniture, once the Rock Island YMCA, is now city landmark

The landmark status was requested by Lisa Vinar who bought the building in 1994 and has been operating it as a furniture store and self-storage business since then.

Vinar appreciates history and old buildings and by having her building "landmarked," any exterior changes proposed by a future owner would have to go before the city's preservation commission for review. Landmarking doesn't guarantee a building's future, but it does ensure that changes, including demolition, will at least be brought to the public's attention for discussion.

"I want to save the integrity of the building," Vinar said.

The likelihood of a sale anytime soon is doubtful, though. Vinar said she has been trying to sell the building for 22 years, about four years after she bought it. She's had offers, "but the deals always fell through," she said.

"There's no one buying property in Rock Island," she said. "Or Illinois, for that matter."

Although the interior of the building has been extensively altered since the Y days, original features are still visible.

• The original main entrance facing 20th Street is surrounded by concentric arches of brickwork inset with diamond-shaped tiles. The former Y symbol of an inverted triangle in a circle is above the door.