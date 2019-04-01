Country superstar Vince Gill and his band will perform at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Tickets, starting at $59.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 5, at the Adler Theatre Box Office and Ticketmaster.com.
The 61-year-old Oklahoma City native's current MCA Records album is “Down To My Last Bad Habit,” of which he wrote/co-wrote and co-produced all 12 songs. Gill will hit the road again with the Eagles on their 2019 World Tour; he joined the tour lineup in 2017 with Deacon Frey, son of the late Glenn Frey.
Gill achieved his big breakthrough in 1990 with “When I Call Your Name,” which won the Country Music Association’s Single of the Year award. Since then, he's won 17 more CMA honors, including Song of the Year four times, making him the most-awarded artist in that category in CMA history, according to a tour release. Since 1990, Gill has won 21 Grammy Awards and has sold more than 26 million albums.
The Academy of Country Music has given Gill eight awards, including the “The Home Depot Humanitarian Award” and the “Career Achievement Award.” Gill was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2007; is a member of the Grand Ole Opry; and was honored in 2012 with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
He is a member of the six-time Grammy-winning band The Time Jumpers; Rounder Records released their second studio album, “Kid Sister,” in 2016.
Gill has produced albums for LeAnn Rimes, Amy Grant, and Ashley Monroe, and has made guest appearances on over 500 albums, including Eric Clapton, Willie Nelson, George Jones and more.
For more information, visit vincegill.com or facebook.com/vincegill.