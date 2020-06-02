You are the owner of this article.
Vineyard Church, Davenport, will provide lunches for children on Wednesday
Vineyard Church, Davenport, will provide lunches for children on Wednesday

The Vineyard Church of Davenport will offer free sack lunches for children from 11 a.m. until about 1 p.m. Wednesday for children in Davenport.

Lunches will be free for ages 1-18 at the church, 2402 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport, the Rev. Troy Hythecker, lead pastor at the Vineyard Church of Davenport, said in a news release 

Parents/guardians can pick up one sack lunch per child and children do not need to be present.

Those who pick up lunches should open the trunk of the car or roll down a window next to an open seat so volunteers can place the food in the car while maintaining social distance, Hythecker said.

For more information, call the church at 563-322-3970.

