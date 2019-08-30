A new vintage car show and cruise called Davenport Americana is scheduled for Sept. 12-14.
The event will be headquartered at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport, and will kick off with a 90-mile round-trip tour of the Quad-Cities area, starting 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, and ending around 5 p.m.
Davenport Americana is open to any car to participate, and can be part of any one or all of the cruise segments. Organizers have been working with Visit Quad Cities to orchestrate a route that highlights some of the best attractions in the area, and on the road less traveled, according to an event release Thursday.
Lunch that day will be at noon on Rock Island Arsenal. A registration form must be filled out, at form.jotform.com/92296396968985, by Sept. 4.
“For many that live in the Quad-Cities, the Rock Island Arsenal is a place that seems off limits to anyone not associated with the military,” car cruise organizer John Wells said in the release.
Thanks to Visit Quad Cities and the Rock Island Arsenal Garrison, participating cars will be able to cross the Arsenal during the cruise. Pre-registration is required, but the event is free to drivers and passengers.
The first leg of the Sept. 13 tour will take back roads to the Iowa 80 Trucking Museum, in Walcott, at the largest truck stop in the world. The second leg of the tour will drop down to Moline and the classic car cruise will cross the Rock Island Arsenal, down Rodman Avenue, with a stop at Memorial Park. Lunch will be available in the park during the stop. The cars will exit the Arsenal at the Rock Island Gate and return to the fairgrounds.
“We’re excited to be a part of this new event and celebrate the unique car culture of the Quad-Cities,” said Dave Herrell, president/CEO of Visit Quad Cities. “True American spirit event concepts like Davenport Americana are authentic, fun, and showcase our regional destination’s assets and attractions. Davenport Americana captures this spirit and we are grateful for the partnership and collaboration among many partners to help bring this opportunity to life.”
“Cruise the Quad” is a part of the Davenport Americana event hosted by History Channel’s “American Pickers” TV star Robbie Wolfe, brother of show co-host Mike Wolfe.
For years, Robbie has dreamed of combining all his passions into one event, the release said. Dwyer & Michaels from 97X are bringing back their car show on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the fairgrounds. There will be gas and oil dealers from around the country.
There will be an auction Sept. 13-14 on site and legendary drag racer Lee Smith will sell thousands of items from his personal collection, and the Parade of Progress GM Futurliner will be on site.
For more information, visit davenportamericana.com.