Glancing over the Christmas decorations in Tim and Maria Baldwin's Port Byron home, you immediately see a tendency toward the vintage, the mid-century retro, the ... different.
Maria once operated a home decor shop in Rapids City that sold vintage and repurposed items, and her gift for spotting out-of-the-ordinary pieces and arranging them together in a pleasing mix of old and new, is what sets her decor apart.
Stepping into the great room of the home's living room, the first thing your eyes likely will fall upon is the 12-foot Christmas tree in a corner, blazing with primary colors of red, blue and green, wrapped with Tartan plaid garland.
"I was really excited when we built this home, because I really like Christmas," Maria said, referring to the space for decorations.
But you'll also notice the house itself.
The great room rises to a 16-foot ceiling with light pouring in from three sides from a total of 30 windows/doors.
Tim Baldwin's hobbies include piloting airplanes, and Maria said their living room "kind of reminds me of flight towers.
"I wonder if he was subconsciously inspired by that."
You can see the Baldwin home for yourself on Saturday, Dec. 1, when it will be one of three residences on the 19th annual Christmas Traditions home tour sponsored as a fundraiser by Port Byron First United Methodist Church. The church itself also is included in the tour.
Here are some things to look for in the Baldwin home:
• Multiple trees. There are about 15, each with its own theme or color, and decorated with the idea that "you cannot have too many lights," Maria said.
In addition to the primary-color tree, there is a memory tree hung with items picked up while traveling. Examples include a "royal flush" set of playing cards from Las Vegas, a Nativity scene from Mexico and a "I (heart) London from the United Kingdom.
Another is what Maria calls her "jewelry tree," a smallish tree she found at a church garage sale whose brown branches are completely encased with amber-colored, jewel-like squares. Here and there, Maria has hung complementary jewel pendants.
• Santas. In the middle of one of the great room walls filled with built-in cabinetry, you'll find a collection of Santas. "I didn't intentionally start collecting them, but over the years, they add up," Maria said.
One Santa may catch your attention because of it pretty blue eyes. As you look, you'll come to realize that this is actually a girl doll from another century that someone has converted into a Santa Claus by dressing her in a red and white costume with a white, curly beard.
Among Maria's favorite Santas are a pair of salt-and-pepper shakers that belonged to her grandmother, positioned on an antique weighing scale in the kitchen.
While the house is full of decorative wonders, Maria said she tries to be thrifty with her purchases.
"I am one of those people who goes out the day after Christmas to get paper and bows and other decor," she said. Then I put them away and the next year I pull it out and it's like brand-new. I don't do Black Friday."
The house itself
While you're looking at Maria's decorations, don't miss examining the great room wall that is — end to end — inset with walnut cabinets, shelves and drawers, all custom-built by the carpenter who built all the cabinetry in the home, including the kitchen and laundry room. It is one of the home's distinctive features.
Designed by the Baldwins and built in 2008, the home's overall architectural style reflects that of Frank Lloyd Wright — a one-story home that hugs the ground, with wide overhanging roof eaves, multi-shaded cultured stone on the front and, in the middle, a kind of low tower rising above the rest of the house with windows. This is the roof of the great room and the windows are called "clerestory" because they are above the rest of the building.
Inside, serving as a transition between the tall, multi-windowed living room and the kitchen is a walnut arch with columns on either side. This piece encloses the two-tiered, granite-topped breakfast bar, with the eating area on the living room side and a work area on the kitchen side.
Off the great room there are two wings. One side contains an office, laundry, bathroom and the three-car garage. On the other side is the master bedroom suite and a staircase to the lower level where there is a a gym, three bedrooms, two baths and a living room.
Decks overlooking a lake on the property are built off the great room and the master bedroom.
And before you leave, be sure to notice the silo, an old brick structure that was built on the property when the land was a farm.
Tim Baldwin decided it would make a great fort for his boys to play in, so he kept it, building three floors inside, connected by stair steps, and a "lookout" on the top, with a roof.
"Truth be told, he's probably the only one who's ever been in there," Maria laughed.