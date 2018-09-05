Try 1 month for 99¢
Quad City’s Vintage Rods’ 47th Annual Car Show will be Sunday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Black Hawk College in Moline.

The show highlights more than 400 antique cars, hot rods, street rods and special interest vehicles owned by club members and other collectors from around the Midwest.

Pictured above are club members Marlan Sharer of Geneseo (1934 Ford coupe), Bob King of East Moline (1958 Chevy truck), and Richard Martin of Port Byron (1937 Ford coupe).

Registration will be from 9 a.m. to noon with show and shine from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The show will be held rain or shine at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus, 6600 34th Ave., Moline, in Lot 1 off 70th Street.

Major door prizes and awards will be presented at 2 p.m. Other prizes and winners will be posted throughout the day.

A $2 per person donation is suggested at the gate for adults, which goes toward the Quad City’s Vintage Rods scholarship through the Black Hawk College Foundation.

Since 1984, Quad City’s Vintage Rods has given more than $76,000 to the foundation and has donated to the college for more consecutive years than any other organization.

