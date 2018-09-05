Quad City’s Vintage Rods’ 47th Annual Car Show will be Sunday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Black Hawk College in Moline.
The show highlights more than 400 antique cars, hot rods, street rods and special interest vehicles owned by club members and other collectors from around the Midwest.
Pictured above are club members Marlan Sharer of Geneseo (1934 Ford coupe), Bob King of East Moline (1958 Chevy truck), and Richard Martin of Port Byron (1937 Ford coupe).
Registration will be from 9 a.m. to noon with show and shine from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The show will be held rain or shine at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus, 6600 34th Ave., Moline, in Lot 1 off 70th Street.
Major door prizes and awards will be presented at 2 p.m. Other prizes and winners will be posted throughout the day.
A $2 per person donation is suggested at the gate for adults, which goes toward the Quad City’s Vintage Rods scholarship through the Black Hawk College Foundation.
Since 1984, Quad City’s Vintage Rods has given more than $76,000 to the foundation and has donated to the college for more consecutive years than any other organization.
Today's photo gallery: Quad-City's Vintage Rods car show The annual Quad-City's Vintage Rods car show took place, Sunday, September 24, 2017, at Black Hawk College in Moline. Over 400 cars were on hand for viewing.
This 1975 AMC Jeep CJ5 with a 350 Vortec small block Chevy engine is a one of a kind custom Rat Rod owned by Lexi Loding and was on display, Sunday, September 24, 2017, during the annual Quad-City's Vintage Rods car show held at Black Hawk College in Moline. More than 400 antique cars, hot rods, street rods and special-interest cars were on hand at the show.
John Schultz
Ken Swanson of Galesburg (L) and Bruse Hedbloom of Knoxville, IL., relax and listen to hear if they won any prizes for their cars, Sunday, September 24, 2017, during the annual Quad-City's Vintage Rods car show held at Black Hawk College in Moline. More than 400 antique cars, hot rods, street rods and special-interest cars were on hand at the show.
John Schultz
Mirros under the hood show off the 350 Chevy engine in this 1967 Camero owned by Merlin Rajnowski of Rock Falls, Sunday, September 24, 2017, during the annual Quad-City's Vintage Rods car show held at Black Hawk College in Moline. More than 400 antique cars, hot rods, street rods and special-interest cars were on hand at the show.
John Schultz
A bumble bee sits on top of the antena of a 1970 Super Bee call Plum Crazy owned by Jerry Andrews of Silvis, Sunday, September 24, 2017, during the annual Quad-City's Vintage Rods car show held at Black Hawk College in Moline. More than 400 antique cars, hot rods, street rods and special-interest cars were on hand at the show.
John Schultz
Joe Geerts of Davenport peers inside The Orange Crate, a 1956 Chevy owned by Bob Griffin of East Moline, on Sunday during the annual Quad-City's Vintage Rods car show held at Black Hawk College in Moline. More than 400 antique cars, hot rods, street rods and special-interest cars were on hand at the show.
John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Jerry Andrews of Silvis pulls away in his 1970 Super Bee, called plum Crazy, during Sunday's car show.
John Schultz
The front end of a 1950 Plymouth Deluxe owned by Fred Attwood of Rock Island was on display, Sunday, September 24, 2017, during the annual Quad-City's Vintage Rods car show held at Black Hawk College in Moline. More than 400 antique cars, hot rods, street rods and special-interest cars were on hand at the show.
John Schultz
Kids walk down one of the lanes full of vintage cars, Sunday, September 24, 2017, during the annual Quad-City's Vintage Rods car show held at Black Hawk College in Moline. More than 400 antique cars, hot rods, street rods and special-interest cars were on hand at the show.
John Schultz
The driver of this 1957 Chevy Bel-Air pulls out of his parking spot, Sunday, September 24, 2017, during the annual Quad-City's Vintage Rods car show held at Black Hawk College in Moline. More than 400 antique cars, hot rods, street rods and special-interest cars were on hand at the show.
John Schultz
This 1935 Ford owned by Brian Smith of Colona, has a Chevy 350 engine on display, Sunday, September 24, 2017, during the annual Quad-City's Vintage Rods car show held at Black Hawk College in Moline. More than 400 antique cars, hot rods, street rods and special-interest cars were on hand at the show.
John Schultz
This 4.3 liter, 350 engine belongs to a 1961 Metropolitan owned by Lowell St. Clair of Bettendorf, Sunday, September 24, 2017, at the annual Quad-City's Vintage Rods car show held at Black Hawk College in Moline. More than 400 antique cars, hot rods, street rods and special-interest cars were on hand at the show.
John Schultz