Vintage Rods donates $5,000 to BHC student scholarship fund

The Quad-City’s Vintage Rods car club recently donated $5,000 to the Black Hawk College Quad-Cities Foundation for student scholarships.
Club members presented the check to Tim Wynes, Black Hawk College president, and Zenaida Landeros, executive director of the BHC QC Foundation.
Since 1984, the car club has given more than $85,000 to the Q-C Foundation and has donated to the college for more consecutive years than any other organization.
The funds were generated by gate admissions to the group’s Sept. 26 car show at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus. The donation goes toward a scholarship that is available to Quad-Cities Campus students who demonstrate academic success. For the 2021-22 school year, seven students were awarded a Quad-City’s Vintage Rods Scholarship.
-- STAFF