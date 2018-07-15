Terry Evans makes lunch for herself and husband Hardy Evans of Racine, Wisconsin as they camp out in their hand built, cedar sided, 21-foot fifth wheeler camper called the "Wayzless" during the TCT Great River Road Vintage Trailer Rally, Friday, July 13, 2018 at Illiniwek Forest Perserve Campground.
Their camp is set for Kevin and Chris Isaacson of Andover, with their 1962 Shasta 19-foot Deluxe camper at the TCT Great River Road Vintage Trailer Rally on Friday at Illiniwek Forest Preserve Campground.
Retired firefighter Steve Cochran of LeClaire, camps out of his 1948 "Shotzi" teardrop-style camper pulled by his restored 1948 Plymouth during the TCT Great River Road Vintage Trailer Rally on Friday at Illiniwek Forest Preserve Campground.
The inside furnishing of the 1959 "Little Caesar" camper owned by Gary and Juli Leeper of Goshen, Indiana at the TCT Great River Road Vintage Trailer Rally on Friday at Illiniwek Forest Preserve Campground.
Phil G.D. Schaefer from Indianapolis relaxes with his great danes outside of his 29-foot 1953 Spartan camper during the TCT Great River Road Vintage Trailer Rally on Friday at Illiniwek Forest Preserve Campground.
Phil G.D. Schaefer from Indianapolis assembles the built-in pullout leaf table inside of his 29-foot 1953 Spartan camper as his great dane "Roland" watches, during the TCT Great River Road Vintage Trailer Rally, Friday, July 13, 2018 at Illiniwek Forest Preserve Campground.
Retired firefighter Steve Cochran of LeClaire, camps out of his 1948 "Shotzi" teardrop style camper pulled by his restored 1948 Plymouth during the TCT Great River Road Vintage Trailer Rally, Friday, July 13, 2018 at Illiniwek Forest Preserve Campground.
The steel sink from a train car in the hand built, cedar sided, 21-foot fifth-wheeler camper called the "Wayzless" of Hardy and Terry Evans of Racine, Wisconsin as they camp out during the TCT Great River Road Vintage Trailer Rally, Friday, July 13, 2018 at Illiniwek Forest Preserve Campground.
Hardy and Terry Evans of Racine, Wisconsin camp out in their hand built, cedar sided, 21-foot fifth wheeler camper called the "Wayzless" during the TCT Great River Road Vintage Trailer Rally, Friday, July 13, 2018 at Illiniwek Forest Preserve Campground.
HAMPTON — Before 28-foot-long luxury recreational vehicles took over summer highways, there existed compact campers—the kind your parents used to pull with a station wagon on endless road trips to destinations that live on in childhood memories.
In a celebration of that bygone era, more than 40 vintage trailers took over Illiniwek Forest Preserve Campground during a three-day vintage trailer rally hosted by the Tin Can Tourists over the weekend.
Row after row of tiny, silver Airstream campers were parked alongside colorful, kitschy campers. Awnings strung with lantern lights added a touch of glow and nostalgia.
Gloria Ivey, 65, of Morrison, Ill., and her sister, Pam Papoccia, 57, of Sterling, parked their vintage Shasta campers side-by-side on Saturday.
Ivey showed off a 15-foot 1967 Shasta 1500 she purchased in June of last year. Next to her was Papoccia’s 16-foot 1967 Shasta Airflyt.
Calling themselves the Shasta sisters, the pair displayed a number of 1950, 1960 and 1970-era pieces outside their campers. Matching sets of metal TV trays sat next to pea-green, mustard, and orange-colored plastic cups and matching beverage thermoses. Each had wooden ironing board “bars” set up, ready to get the party started.
In true vintage fashion, Ivey hitches her camper to her 1976 Mercury Marquis station wagon when traveling to camping events. A white vintage bicycle with baby blue tires perches behind the camper next to a pair of turquoise-colored chairs.
Joining them on the outing was another sister, Marsha Stern, 69. Stern showed off an old black-and-white photograph of their parents in front of the camper they had when the sisters and their four other siblings were children.
“We like camping because we grew up camping,” Ivey said. “We like the vintage campers. I was an empty-nester, so I decided to buy one.”
Ivey said she attends about four vintage camper events each year. Everything inside her camper is original, with the exception of a colorful tiled back splash and curtains she made herself. The interior has a Hawaiian and hula girl theme. The petite table inside the camper is set with aqua-colored retro Melamine dishes from the 1950’s.
Stepping inside Papoccia’s camper feels like a 1960s-era housewife has just stepped out. The interior also is original, including the compact refrigerator, table, cabinets, and three hidden beds.
“I was lucky to find it,” Papoccia said. “I repainted the orange stripe on the outside and made new curtains. It brings back memories of my childhood and camping.
“I bring my grandkids camping. It gets them out of video games and into nature.”
The sisters said part of the fun is seeing other campers from different eras.
Kim Poston of Peoria brought her 13-foot 1960 Bee Line Weekender camper to the rally. Poston bought it in 2011 from a junkyard and rebuilt it herself, taking it down to the frame. The entire process took her three years, but the result is amazing.
The retired horticulturalist has experience in building greenhouses, so she was up to the task. She keeps a photo album on display of the entire process.
Poston rebuilt the camper with a half-yellow, half-white exterior. Inside the camper, she installed a formica drop-down table and matching formica counters. With a Route 66 theme, the paneled interior has license-plate fabric curtains and a matching bedspread.
License plates and road signs adorn the walls and shelves. A vintage metal coffee pot re-purposed into a lamp sits atop the dining table.
“Everything is built from scratch,” Poston said.
Steve Prouty was proud to show off his 1963 Airstream Bambi. Prouti also restored his own camper, and owns a vintage camper restoration business called Vintage Camper Restoration in Cazenovia, Wis.
“There’s a demand for the service,” Prouty said. “I came from a background of rebuilding muscle cars, but my grandparents had campers. I have really fond memories of camping with them. I decided it was time to make a change from cars to doing vintage campers.”
Prouty’s son Clayton, 23, helps in the business. Prouty and his wife, Julie, attend about four vintage camper rallies each year.
“It’s such a great community of people,” Prouty said.
