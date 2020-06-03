Virtual ice cream social and band concert June 9 to benefit Aisle of Flags in Geneseo

“All the community bands that I know of have canceled their summer seasons because of the COVID-19, but part of the Maple City Band’s mission is to help other nonprofit organizations raise money,” Kiser said. “In a normal summer, the MCB is able to perform free concerts which helps draw a crowd for the corresponding local nonprofit organizations that host ice cream socials.”

The money raised at the ice cream socials goes to the organization that hosts the social and not to the band that is performing.

“For many years, with the help of our employees and in partnership with Maple City Band, Geneseo Communications has sponsored an ice cream social and concert with all proceeds from the event going to support the Geneseo Aisle of Flags," Croegaert said. "The Aisle of Flags mission aligns with our company’s beliefs to honor the men and women of Geneseo who have served our country. Although our current times prevent us form our normal gathering in the Park, the need to support the Geneseo Aisle of Flags still exists.

“I knew we could move this tradition online and continue to provide entertainment for the community during these times,” Kiser said, adding that several individuals in MCB also videotaped duets while quarantined at home that will be interspersed between the full band pieces.

“Audience members will have to provide their own ice cream and pie, and the videos can be viewed anytime after the initial broadcast,” he said.