Virtual ice cream social and band concert June 9 to benefit Aisle of Flags in Geneseo

GENESEO — Area residents are invited to a virtual ice cream social and band concert on Tuesday, June 9. The setting won’t be quite the same as in previous years when the event was held at Geneseo City Park, but the mission will be the same.
The virtual social/concert is being held in partnership with the Maple City Band and Geneseo Communications in an effort to raise money for the Aisle of Flags.
The virtual ice cream social and Maple City Band Concert will be at 7 p.m. June 9, posted on both Facebook and YouTube. During the event, the three groups involved will post videos and photos. The concert will feature videos of Maple City Band performing music along with slideshow photos of the Aisle of Flags, previous ice cream socials and band members.
The idea for the virtual event originated when Kay Croegaert, vice president of marketing for Geneseo Communications, and Alan Kiser, director of the Maple City Band, held a brainstorming session.
Employees of Geneseo Communications have hosted the first ice cream social of the summer at Geneseo City Park as a fundraiser to benefit the Aisle of Flags, while the Maple City Band performs the first concert of the Geneseo season.
Even though no large public gatherings can be held under the current reopening rules in Illinois, Croegaert and Kiser decided they wanted to do something.
“All the community bands that I know of have canceled their summer seasons because of the COVID-19, but part of the Maple City Band’s mission is to help other nonprofit organizations raise money,” Kiser said. “In a normal summer, the MCB is able to perform free concerts which helps draw a crowd for the corresponding local nonprofit organizations that host ice cream socials.”
The money raised at the ice cream socials goes to the organization that hosts the social and not to the band that is performing.
“For many years, with the help of our employees and in partnership with Maple City Band, Geneseo Communications has sponsored an ice cream social and concert with all proceeds from the event going to support the Geneseo Aisle of Flags," Croegaert said. "The Aisle of Flags mission aligns with our company’s beliefs to honor the men and women of Geneseo who have served our country. Although our current times prevent us form our normal gathering in the Park, the need to support the Geneseo Aisle of Flags still exists.
“I knew we could move this tradition online and continue to provide entertainment for the community during these times,” Kiser said, adding that several individuals in MCB also videotaped duets while quarantined at home that will be interspersed between the full band pieces.
“Audience members will have to provide their own ice cream and pie, and the videos can be viewed anytime after the initial broadcast,” he said.
