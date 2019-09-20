Visit Quad Cities wants to know how you would improve the Quad-Cities.
The Quad-Cities tourism bureau is conducting a public survey as part of a long-term destination master planning project.
Visit Quad Cities seeks input from residents and visitors at QuadCitiesSurvey.com or visitquadcities.com to help generate feedback on a wide range of topics, to better understand people's experiences in the Q-C and the region's quality of life. Those filling out the short survey will have a chance to win a $500 Visa Gift Card.
The survey also poses questions about the impacts of tourism, local experiences, and travel decision-making.
“We are asking for all Quad Citizens and our visitors to help us with this extremely important project,” Dave Herrell, president/CEO of Visit Quad Cities, said in a Friday release. “This feedback, research, and plan will simply enable us to improve our regional destination and build our story. We need everyone connected to the Q-C to participate because tourism is critical to our economic development efforts and people attraction strategy.”
You have free articles remaining.
The survey was developed by the consulting firm Resonance, which will create a Q-C tourism master plan, destination development strategies, and marketing strategies. Herrell said its approach is "rooted in thoroughly understanding consumer travel trends, defining the aspirations of both current and prospective future consumers, benchmarking the Quad-Cities against its competitive set, and creating a market-leading strategic plan for the region."
With offices in New York and Vancouver, Resonance has done tourism work for Travel Portland; Tourism Vancouver; Visit Tulsa; Tourism Montreal; Tourism Calgary; Destination Cleveland; and Cincinnati USA, among others.
Among the Q-C strategic plan goals are to:
- Create a unified identity and narrative to promote the Quad-Cities as a place to live, work and visit.
- Generate demand and overall growth of the visitor economy.
- Improve overall visitor experience by addressing product gaps and opportunities.
- Maximize the economic impact of the visitor economy (tax revenue, jobs, etc.).
- Increase investment in the visitor economy.