Visit Quad Cities launches new family pass

Visit Quad Cities announces a new collaboration with local attractions with its new Q-C Family Pass.

The pass provides a fun and interactive experience for visitors and Quad-Citizens to spend time with family and friends.

The Q-C Family Pass uses mobile-based code check-ins, discounts, special offers, and gamification to engage participants.

Anyone can sign up for the free pass at www.qcfamilypass.com. As you visit attractions, you will access codes from each location to check and track your progress.

Participants are entered into drawings for chances to win Visa Gift Cards and a Quad-Cities Getaway based on the number of attractions they visit.

Visa Gift Card winners will be announced quarterly, and the Quad-Cities Getaway will be awarded on June 30, 2022.

“The QC Family Pass is another valuable product that can be activated in our regional destination,” said Dave Herrell, President and CEO, Visit Quad-Cities.

The Quad-Cities Family Pass is ongoing, and people can sign up at any point in time year-round.

To view a list of the attractions, visit www.qcfamilypass.com. Once registered, the mobile-friendly Q-C Family Pass will be instantly delivered to your smartphone via text and email and is ready to use immediately. There is no app to download. You can also save the pass to your phone’s home screen for easy one-tap access.

Quad-City Times​

