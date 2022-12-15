Visitor spending in the Quad-Cities reaching pre-pandemic levels

Visitor spending in the Quad-Cities for 2021 nearly reached pre-pandemic levels.

The region saw a growth in tourism, reaching $1.14 billion in visitor spending in 2021 compared to $958.76 million in 2020. Visitor spending generates economic benefits to local households, businesses, and the public sector from overnight stays, meetings, conventions, sporting events, and group tours.

Spending in 2021 supported 8,618 jobs in the Quad-Cities, according to local tourism leaders.

The region is seeing positive trends in tourism growth, but President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, Dave Herrell, cautions the community that a full recovery from the pandemic will take time.

"Tourism is delivering for our public-sector partners by generating much-needed tax revenues to help regain our base to 2019 levels," Herrell said in a statement. "We are pleased to see growth in total visitor spending for 2021 of $1.14 billion after a sharp decline in 2020, which dropped to $958.76 million in visitor spending from a record year of $1.22 billion in 2019."

According to Visit Quad Cities' regional economy summary, 2021 generated about $74.7 million in local taxes and $68.2 million in state taxes.

Herrell said the overall hotel and motel tax revenue collections for the public sector in fiscal year 2022 were $6.5 million, after dropping to $4.6 million in fiscal year 2021.

"We are optimistic, but we must increase destination-marketing investments to sustain overall economic recovery and drive overnight demand in the market," he said.

The 2021 numbers come from the Iowa Tourism Office and the Illinois Office of Tourism. Results of these studies are reported annually to show the industry's scope in terms of visitor spending and total fiscal impact generated. A county-by-county analysis is part of the reports Iowa and Illinois issues to their destination marketing partners.

The U.S. Travel Association also uses tourism economics to report the economic impact.