Viva Quad-Cities celebration canceled because of COVID-19 concerns

The 2020 VIVA Quad-Cities Fiesta has been canceled because of concerns over COVID-19.
VIVA Quad-Cities Committee, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) organization, and other partnering organizations announced the cancellation Wednesday.
The VIVA Quad-Cities Fiesta was scheduled for September 12.
The VIVA QC Fiesta started in 1993 as an opportunity to highlight the rich culture and positive contributions of the Hispanic community, while providing college scholarships to any eligible Quad-City area students.
While this year’s Fiesta has been canceled, students will still receive scholarships for the 2020/2021 academic year.
For updates on next year’s Fiesta: vivaquadcities.com
Quad-City Times
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.