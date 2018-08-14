A majority of the all-volunteer Davenport Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is frustrated about the lack of involvement it had in the city's recent hiring of a new director.
On July 19, City Administrator Corri Spiegel announced Rock Island native Chad Dyson would replace Scott Hock to lead the Davenport Parks and Recreation Department.
Several members of the 11-person board said they did not play enough of a role in the hiring process. During their monthly meeting Tuesday, they expressed their concerns in Dyson's presence.
Citing city code, Wendy Peterson of the 6th Ward, said, "It clearly says that the board ... may make recommendations to the city administrator and to the council regarding the appointment, dismissal or supervision of the director of parks and recreation."
In response to an email from the Quad-City Times, Spiegel cited the following line of city code: "The city administrator shall appoint a qualified individual to be director of parks and recreation."
Richard Thomas, the mayor-appointed member, called Dyson a well-qualified choice for the job. In 2014, however, Thomas recalled formally interviewing candidates for the then-vacant position, eventually filled by Hock.
"There was a lot more involvement than being told at 4:30 in the afternoon that they hired Chad, and at 6 o'clock, it's on the news," he said. "If we're going to be treated with no respect at all, then what are we doing here?"
Spiegel contended advisory board members were invited to a July 12 meet-and-greet session with three finalists and several board members attended.
"Throughout the day, each candidate interacted with more than 50 different individuals, which is by far one of the most robust and inclusive hiring processes we have ever conducted," she said.
The advisory board on Tuesday voted 7-3 to make a collective public statement about their dissatisfaction with the city's hiring process. One member did not attend the meeting.
Rather than make any accusations, 3rd Ward member Ryan Roberson proposed sending an email directly to Spiegel, asking her to explain the administration's handling of the appointment.
"We've escalated this a little too fast," said Roberson, who commended the city for acting fast and "jumping on the right candidate."
The advisory board approved his countermotion, delaying the release of a public statement until they communicate with Spiegel.
Dyson formerly served as recreation superintendent in the Iowa City Parks and Recreation Department. Before joining the Iowa City department in 2010, he worked as the superintendent of recreation for the Westmont Park District in suburban Chicago.
The married father of four holds a bachelor’s degree in sports, health, leisure and physical studies from the University of Iowa, and a master’s degree in recreation administration from Aurora (Illinois) University.
Dyson started his new job Aug. 6 and reintroduced himself Tuesday to several advisory board members.
"I'm excited to be in Davenport," he told them. "If you ever have any questions, my door is open."